Andy Cohen Reveals 'Very Worst Part' of Coronavirus Quarantine
The "Watch What Happens Live" host revealed his diagnosis on Friday just hours after announcing his since-aborted intention to launch an at-home version of his show.

After revealing that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on March 20, Andy Cohen has had to go into quarantine and postpone his plans to launch an at-home version of "Watch What Happens Live." But none of that has proven the most challenging for him.

Speaking Tuesday on SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live," People reports that Cohen said that he's most struggling with being separated from his 13-month-old son. Benjamin is currently being taken care of by his nanny, who Cohen says has already teseted negative.

Cohen says his only interaction with Benjamin is by watching the nanny cam and through video, "Because I can’t see him, which is the very worst part."

As for Cohen himself, the talk show host says the virus is working its way through his body, and at times the symptoms have been "horrible." He did joke that the loss of appetite he's experienced has translated to a slimmer figure.

"Two days ago, before I went to bed, I took a shower and I was walking into the shower and I looked at myself and said, 'Holy shit, you look great!'" Cohen said.

But he has zero faith that he'll be able to maintain his sleeker frame after he recovers from the virus, admitting that he's already craving pizza. "When I get better, I’m going to gain so much weight," he laughed. "It's bound to happen."

Cohen's announcement that he had tested positive came just hours after he'd revealed his intentions to launch an "at home" version of "Watch What Happens Live." It was supposed to launch on Monday, but has been put on hold indefinitely as Cohen recovers.

"After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus," he wrote in his initial post last Friday. "As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better."

He added, "I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves."

