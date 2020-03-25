News By TooFab Staff |
Coronavirus Does Not Mutate Like the Flu
View Photos
Johns Hopkins APL
Every Star Diagnosed with Coronavirus or Self-Isolating

It looks like we won't have to worry about a new strain of coronavirus every year.

Coronavirus has already shown itself to be more deadly and more contagious than the flu, and there's another difference -- but this time it's good news.

Scientists have discovered that COVID-19 does not mutate the way influenza does, meaning that a single vaccine will likely protect you... when it finally gets developed.

While all virus mutate, the flu is famous for its rapid changes as it makes its way through the human population, leaving immunologists literally guessing as to what strain will most likely rear its ugly head when the season rolls round, so they can ready a vaccine.

Next Person Who Says Coronavirus is Like The Flu, Show Them This

View Story

But according to Peter Thielen, a molecular geneticist at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory who has been studying the novel coronavirus, the strain first found at the original outbreak site of Wuhan is more or less the same as the one currently infecting Americans months later.

He told The Washington Post that there are only about 4 - 10 genetic differences between the strains, a relatively small number for having passed through so many people.

"At this point, the mutation rate of the virus would suggest that the vaccine developed for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes the disease covid-19) would be a single vaccine, rather than a new vaccine every year like the flu vaccine."

He said the shot will be more like the chickenpox or measles vaccine, which will offer immunity for a long time. "It's great news," he added.

Coronavirus is Ten Times More Deadly Than Flu, Top Immunologist Warns

View Story

The bad news is -- a coronavirus vaccine is still 12 to 18 months away, scientists estimate.

Meanwhile, COVID-19's other comparisons to the flu are not as favorable.

Last week Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, explained that while the seasonal flu has a mortality rate of about 0.1 percent, killing around one in 1,000, the novel coronavirus has a rate of 1 percent -- claiming the lives of one in a hundred.

Latest figures are more jarring still: of the 131,000 resolved cases reported worldwide, around 112,000 have recovered while almost 20,000 have died, pushing the running mortality rate to 15 percent -- meaning three in every 20 who had the virus died.

Also, while the flu has an infection rate of around 1.3, coronavirus's infection rate is 3 -- meaning that by the time an infected person has passed on the flu to 14 others, they would have passed on COVID-19 to 59,000.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Getty/Instagram Hollywood is Continuing to Practice Social Distancing

#Coronavirus
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In News

Jeff Lewis Wants Ex Gage Edward to 'Stop Being So Vile and So Ugly' After New…

Jeff Lewis Wants Ex Gage Edward to 'Stop Being So Vile and So Ugly' After New…
Coronavirus Does Not Mutate Like the Flu

Coronavirus Does Not Mutate Like the Flu
Top Chef Masters Winner Floyd Cardoz Dies of Coronavirus at 59

Top Chef Masters Winner Floyd Cardoz Dies of Coronavirus at 59
Why Colton Underwood Wondered If He Was Gay When He Was Growing Up

Why Colton Underwood Wondered If He Was Gay When He Was Growing Up
Jimmy Fallon's Wife Makes Tonight Show Debut, Reveals Incredible 50th Birthday…

Jimmy Fallon's Wife Makes Tonight Show Debut, Reveals Incredible 50th Birthday…
75-Year-Old Goes Viral for Wanting to Kick 'Bleach Blonde Ass'

75-Year-Old Goes Viral for Wanting to Kick 'Bleach Blonde Ass'