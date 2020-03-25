Wendy Williams is throwing some serious shade at Lamar Odom and his fiancee Sabrina Parr.

During the at-home version of her "Hot Topics" segment Tuesday, the talk show host dissed the couple's recent announcement about their upcoming reality series, which is set to air this spring on the streaming platform, For Us By Us.

"All right, so, Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr, they are documenting their relationship on FUBU," Wendy began as a photo of the couple appeared on-screen. "Now, I don't know what that is. ... And Lamar and Sabrina, nobody cares about y'all's relationship."

"Sabrina is a life coach, but she's got a whole bunch of arrest pictures at the police precinct," Wendy alleged of Parr, 32, who was reportedly arrested for assault in 2015.

The television personality then took aim at Odom and his sex addiction, which he spoke about in detail in his memoir last year.

"Lamar says he's a sex addict and they say they don't want to have sex until they get married," Wendy said. "Lamar has two kids here in New York, grown. I don't know what kind of time he spends with these kids. You know what, I feel dirty doing the story."

Last week, Odom and Parr both took to Instagram to tease their upcoming project, which they said will be dropping "in a couple of weeks."

"What's up people, I hope this video finds you all in good health and corona-free," Odom said in a video with Parr. "I'm just chilling right here with my soon-to-be wife and we just wanted to bring you all in. We're going to shoot our own reality show."

"There's been a lot of questions online and we really haven't answered anything because y'all are about to see, as soon as the reality show drops in a couple of weeks, you'll really see our true love," Parr added. "We're both imperfect people, but the point is we love each other and we're fighting really hard for this relationship and we're still here."

"Come live with us," Odom concluded. "Come holler at us, come support this black love."

Though Parr shared the same video, she also explained that the series will answer a lot of questions people have about their relationship.

"For everyone asking me 'where's @lamarodom,' 'are we still together,' calling me names, making accusations about who I am and what I stand for... you will soon know the TRUTH!" she wrote in the caption. "The Lamar and Sabrina reality series will be out officially in a few weeks! Make sure you stay tuned for the release date! It will be all digital and you can watch from anywhere anytime! Exclusively on @forusbyusnetwork and @hotnewhiphop !!!! Go follow them NOW!!!"

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Stars and their Stars Getty