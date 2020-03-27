21-Year-old Instagrammer Boasts About Not Social Distancing, Catches Coronavirus

A 21-year-old who boasted on Instagram about not social distancing has caught the coronavirus.

Ireland Tate from Nashville told her Instagram followers she was probably not going to get infected, before the ironically inevitable happened.

"I'm aware that we're supposed to be self-quarantining and social distancing and all these things to like keep everyone safe," she grinned in her video. "I get it, cool, great."

"I just don't think that I'm gonna get the virus."

Days later, she got the virus.

"A little update on corona, isolated quarantine, and why staying home is important," she updated on Instagram, with a now-mask-wearing selfie. "If you hadn't heard by now I tested positive for COVID19 on Wednesday."

Ireland said she found out that someone she had been in contact with had the virus, but didn't know. She developed a "minor sore throat, but nothing to be concerned about," and decided to call the hospital to let them know the situation, as well as the fact she had asthma.

"They recommended that I come in to get tested, I really didn't think I had it but I went and got tested anyway," she wrote. "3 days later they called to tell me it was positive."

"I didn't really have any new symptoms other than being extra tired and body aches. Then I developed a cough, a terrible migraine that is going on 4 days strong, loss of appetite, shortness of breath, and just overall a gross feeling."

She continued: "I say all of this to say that I didn't think that I would get it, I made jokes about it and made funny videos about 'if I get it I get it, it’s not a big deal' and here I am. It's not just effecting the older generation."

Ireland claimed that in her home state of Tennessee, there are four times as many cases among people aged 21-30 as there are among those aged 61-70, she attributed to "YOU ALL CANNOT FOR THE LIFE OF YOU STAY INSIDE." (Curiously, she used "YOU" instead of "WE")

"Yes our immune systems might be stronger, we might be able to get it and get over it but that's not the point," she sagely-yet-belatedly advised. "The point is that we can flatten the curve, we can give healthcare workers less to worry about if you would just stay inside."

She concluded: "I'm going on day 4 of isolated quarantine and I am not having a good time. I am bored, I am starting to feel very antsy being alone and in such a small space for so long. As a extrovert and a 7 this is not a good time for me, but I'm trying to make the most of it."

On Friday, America's coronavirus cases soared past 100,000, as it pulled away from the rest of the world with the most recorded. More than 1,500 people have died from COVID-19 in the US, still a relatively small number however-- five per million population -- when compared to many other countries.

