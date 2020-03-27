Khloe Kardashian vented a bit about her relationship with Tristan Thompson on last night's "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" premiere, making it all the more surprising that she watched the episode alongside her ex.

As the new hour was airing, Khloe revealed the two were watching the show together, after he came by her house to visit their daughter, True.

"I love that tristan is watching this premiere with me and he is now seeing what they say when he's not around lol AWKWARD!! #KUWTK," she tweeted.

During the episode itself, it wasn't so much what other people were saying about him as it was Khloe's own comments, most of which he wasn't around to witness during filming. The premiere kicked off with Kim Kardashian running into Tristan in NYC and inviting him to dinner, a move which surprised Khloe.

As Khloe said it was "beyond generous" of her, Kim made it known she still doesn't think "what Tristan did was obviously right," referring to his cheating. That being said, "I also know that that's True's dad and mom cheated on dad and all of their friends forgave mom," added Kim.

Khloe said the two were in a "good place" and she has an "open door" policy for him to see True, but believed the NYC dinner would be "super awkward." Before Tristan showed up, Kim warned her friends he'd be coming, with Winnie Harlow commenting, "I'll just keep my mouth shut."

"I love that Kimberly says nobody was awkward," Khloe tweeted after Kim said just that in a confessional, "Because I was tense watching that #KUWTK."

Kim pushed the envelope a little further when, as Tristan was at Khloe's home seeing True, she invited him to join them for dinner. "He was supposed to go inside and eat with the kids, but ..."said Khloe, before he got within earshot. In a confessional, she said this would be the first time they'd have dinner together without True around and she hoped to set boundaries.

"Sometimes people just assume everything's good, I just want to be asked because this is just a little uncomfortable for me," she added. On Twitter, Khloe also said the meal between her, Tristan, Kim and Kris Jenner was "the most uncomfortable dinner EVER," before retweeting a follower who said "you can really see the awkwardness" between her and her ex.

After breaking bread together, Khloe pulled Kim aside and said they "don't need to be hanging out" with Tristan "for no reason." She added, "It's not even been a year into our breakup, so it's just a lot so soon in my opinion ... I just want to make sure everybody still has their head on straight."

"Let me just give around of applause for all the healthy coparenting is out there #KUWTK. THIS SHIT IS HARD BUT SO REWARDING," she said in another tweet.

At least we know they're definitely on the same page after watching all of that together!

Khloe also tweeted a bit about the brutal physical fight between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, writing, "Shit got so real. I don't think you have ANY idea." She later added, "I have the photos to prove it lol."

Of the battle, Rob Kardashian chimed in too, tweeting, "my sisters forgot we were filming #KUWTK and thought it was bad girls club." Kourtney didn't find it as funny, retweeting a fan who called the fight "very cringe worthy" and calling it "trash" herself.

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" airs Thursdays on E!