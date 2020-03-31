A Kenyan boy has been killed after police opened fire while enforcing a coronavirus curfew.

13-year-old Yasin Hussein Moyo was standing on the balcony of his own home just 20 minutes after curfew fell, when he was fatally hit in the stomach by an officer's bullet.

While Kenya's police inspector general promised an investigation into the "stray bullet", witnesses say they saw cops aiming at the house, while Yasin's siblings reported a targeting light on the balcony right before he was shot.

Tragically, when the gunfire broke out right after the 7pm curfew, Yasin's mother had ordered her children to run upstairs.

"We thought it was safer," Yasin's 19-year-old sister told The Associated Press. After noticing the targeting light and hearing another gunshot, the children scattered -- all except Yasin who "just stood there, stunned," she said.

"I could see police aiming at the building," neighbor Hadijah Mamo said, who said she heard the gunfire and saw tear gas. "I heard people screaming that the boy had been shot."

Yasin's mother rushed up to find him bleeding from the abdomen: "Look mum, it hit me," he told her. He passed away a few hours after midnight.

"They come in screaming and beating us like cows, and we are law-abiding citizens,” Yassin's furious father Hussein Moyo said.

Police in Kenya have been accused of using the COVID-19 measures to abuse their powers.

According to AP, motorcycle taxi driver Hamisi Juma Mbega was beaten to death after breaching the curfew to take a pregnant woman to hospital in Mombasa.

Cell phone footage from the African country has shown people being whipped and beaten with batons for flouting the lockdown.

Kenya has only reported 59 cases and one death from the virus, although testing is likely far behind most developed countries.

