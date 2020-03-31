Ramona Singer promises a more intimate look into the lives of the "Real Housewives of New York" than ever before when the new season premieres, a premiere which begins with her having a full breakdown over living single.

While out with friends in the first episode, premiering Thursday on Bravo, Singer bursts into tears as she exclaims "I want a man to hold me, to love me, to want me, to be with me." It's a moment that's in stark contrast from her tagline for the season: "I don't need to find love, I love myself."

When TooFab asked about the scene while discussing the new season, Singer said it's a moment that highlights the "unique" angle of the show.

"All of us show ourselves more on a deeper level that people can relate to. People can relate that I'm there saying, 'Oh, my gosh. I feel like I'll never find a significant partner,'" she explained. "And so many men and women feel that way when their spouses die, their partners die, they get divorced, because when you get older it's just different because you become more, what's the word, hedonistic."

"It's not about building a family, building wealth, building homes, you already have all that," she added.

"We all show ourselves more," Ramona continued. "In all the 12 years that I've been on the show, I never saw us expose ourselves, it was just a different sense of energy this year. You will see how I deal with what I said the first episode throughout the season and you'll see how I evolved."

Ramona's relationships with men and herself aren't the only works in progress for the new season, which also sees her butting heads with Dorinda Medley. A teaser for the season shows Medley calling Ramona a "coward," before Singer is seen shouting "We wanna help you, don't you understand, there's a problem here!" at her costar.

"Dorinda really can go from 0-100 miles an hour in one second, but this time she'd go from 0-100 miles and it wouldn't last a second, it'd last an hour and it was very upsetting, very upsetting," said Ramona. "You'll see her do that. It wasn't fun to be around. You'll see how we all dealt with it and to see whether we were able to deal with it or not when you watch the show."

Singer also seems to have a unique relationship with newcomer Leah McSweeney as well.

"I really got to know her at my home in the Hamptons. It was my idea to have everyone at my home in the Hamptons right in the beginning, so we could all get to to know the new girl Leah and bond together," she explained. "Of course, when we're under one roof, all shit happens, you know that right"

"With Leah, she gets a little out of control ... and I end up being like her mother. I basically adopted her as my surrogate daughter and because of that I hold her to another standard, which is very high," she continued. "You'll have to see how I conflict with her, the banter between us and what happens, it's pretty interesting. I never had that with any housewife on the show, probably because she could be my daughter."

"Real Housewives of New York" debuts Thursday, April 2 on Bravo.