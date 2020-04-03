Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Watch Adam Sandler Debut New Hilarious 'Quarantine Song'
The sweet ditty paid tribute to the medical professionals fighting against the pandemic.

Adam Sandler debuted a new song to lift our spirits up a little during these difficult times.

During his guest appearance for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" recorded from the safety of his home, the comedian added to his catalog of hilarious ditties -- including "The Hanukkuh Song" and "Lunchlady Land" -- as he picked up his guitar to drop a tune inspired by the current coranavirus pandemic.

And in doing so, he paid tribute to the medical professionals who are on the front line fighting to protect us, with a bit of quarantine parody thrown in.

"Doctors and nurses will save us from this mess if we get them the supplies that they need -- and I hope they save us soon because I'm really, really sick of my family," the 53-year-old sang.

While rocking a pair of mirrored sunglasses to hide him from "peeking" at his notes, Sandler belted out, "Doctors brought us into this world as babies, and doctors take good care of your grandma -- Nurses slap you around 'til they find a good vein, they wear Crocs -- and they tell you the TRUTH!"

He even tied in the current demand for medical supplies by crooning about the need for more ventilators and masks, but ended the tune on a hilarious note.

"Stay home as much as you can, be sure to wash your hands, let's make this damn thing go away. We love you, doctors and nurses -- you're saving lives every day. Find a cure for this s--t 'cause I really, really miss hugging my mailman."

Before laying down his latest jam, he took a somber moment to thank Jimmy Fallon for providing some much needed entertainment to the world.

"Hey, Jimmy, I love you. Keep doing the good stuff you're doing for us."

Watch the full song above!

