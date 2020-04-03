Teresa Giudice is finally making progress in her divorce from husband of nearly 20 years Joe Giudice.

The two announced they were separating in December 2019, but were slow when it came to the legal process of divorce. Appearing on "Watch What Happens Live" on Thursday night with wife Melissa Gorga, Teresa's brother Joe Gorga gave fans an update many have been waiting for.

"Yes, paperwork's almost done," said Gorga when Andy Cohen asked whether there was any headway in the divorce proceedings. When asked if his sister was dating anyone right now, he added, "Not yet."

Teresa previously said she believed Joe was "procrastinating" when it came to the divorce, saying at the recent "Real Housewives of New Jersey" reunion that they were still working on the legal paperwork. During the same reunion, Gorga went off on his ex-brother-in-law, revealing he believed Giudice cheated on Teresa and imploring his sister to pick up the pace on divorcing him and protecting her money.

Following the reunion, Joe Giudice posted, "A person's mouth can lie but their eyes always tell the truth," with Andy wondering if Gorga felt the message was directed his way.

"Yes. Definitely," said Joe, as Melissa added, "I think he was annoyed that he said that, but he was being honest."

"I was being honest, the truth hurts and he didn't want to hear it,"Joe added. "I've never spoke up, always kept my mouth shut over the years pretty much. It's my sister, I have to speak up, I'm her only brother."

Lastly, Cohen wondered what Melissa thought about Danielle Staub refusing to film her portion of the reunion unless she was able to sit directly next to Andy.

"Hysterical," said Gorga. "I thought that was so funny. I thought she has always been -- just knowing her from a filming aspect -- it has always been like, she has to tell you before every scene, 'I created this show, I started this show.' You have to almost give that to her so she has that and she feels okay to continue on. She needs to just know that she started it."