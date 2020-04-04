Tiger King's Joe Exotic Speaks Out in Wild Interview from Prison

Joe Exotic, the new darling of pop culture, delivered a gift in the form of an interview from jail, as fans have been clawing away to hear what the flamboyant star of "Tiger King" has to say.

During the brief clip posted via Twitter on Friday by Netflix, the 57-year-old zookeeper gives insight on his relationship with his fourth (or fifth, according to some media reports, including Women's Health) husband, his feud with Carole Baskin, and seeing the show blow up while behind bars.

"When I walk out of here, am I going to be as crazy as before? That will never change," Joe began with a laugh.

Joe Exotic was interviewed from prison on March 22.



For those who have not witnessed the glory of "Tiger King," the series revolves around the shenanigans of Exotic --real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage -- who runs an exotic animal park, and is embattled in a bitter saga with Baskin, fellow big cat enthusiast and owner of her own sanctuary. Drugs, guns, and polygamy run rampant until Exotic is served a 22-year prison term for his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot to get rid of 'Hey, all you cool cats and kittens' Baskin.

And fans ate it all up, catapulting Exotic to viral stardom.

"You know it would be nice if I could actually see me being famous out there, but I've seen these same four walls for a year and a half now," he explained over the phone, while being filmed behind the glass wall of the prison.

But the fame, however, came at a price, as Exotic said he felt guilty for the way he treated some of his animals.

"Go sit in a cage with your animals for a week," he said. "I mean, when I left the zoo and I sent my chimpanzees to the sanctuary in Florida and imagined what my chimpanzees went through for 18 years, I -- I'm ashamed of myself."

Despite the fact he was only married to Dillon Passage for eight months before moving into a new life behind bars, Exotic thanked Passage for supporting him during this tough time.

As for Passage, he recently told Andy Cohen, ""I do love Joe. He was there for me at my darkest times and I'm not just gonna dip out and abandon him when he needs me the most."

Exotic ends the interview, which took place on March 22, by explaining his plans for the near future.

"I'm done with the Carole Baskin saga," he said. "It's now time to turn the tables and Joe gets out of jail a free man and exonerated from all these charges."

Check out the wild interview above!

