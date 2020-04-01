Joe Exotic's fourth husband revealed he hasn't been able to talk to the "Tiger King" star because of a coronavirus mandate in jail.

During an extensive interview on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM show "Radio Andy," Dillon Passage gave an update on his relationship with the flamboyant zookeeper, who is currently serving a 22-year sentence for 17 counts of animal cruelty, as well as a murder-for-hire scheme to have his archenemy, Carole Baskin, killed.

And the latest development is a plot twist, much like the ones running wild in the Netflix documentary.

"We speak three to four times everyday, but since he has been moved to this new facility, they are putting him on, like, COVID-19 isolation because of the previous jail he was at, there were cases, and so I have yet to speak to him since he has been moved."

When Andy repeated the claims regarding the jail situation, Dillon said, "From what I know, yes."

The 24-year-old also dished on how the unlikely pair met and that it was the dulcet tones of the "Tiger King" star that swept him off his feet and made him fourth in line down the aisle. Two previous husbands -- John Finlay and Travis Maldonado -- appeared in the documentary, but Exotic's first husband, Brian Rhyne, was never mentioned, according to DigitalSpy.

He told Andy he first got to experience the magnetic pull of Exotic -- born Joseph Allen Schreibvogel -- when they struck up a conversation on the dating app, Grindr.

After Dillon divulged this information, Andy was curious about how the sparks flew, as Andy saw the pair as quite the opposites, describing Dillon as a "young, very handsome guy" and Exotic, 57. as someone "older with a specific look."

"Me and my cousin went down to Safari Bar, which was a restaurant bar he had about a half a mile away from the zoo, and he sang to me," Dillon began to explain. "He did karaoke that night and he was just very..." he added before Andy interrupted to find out what song Exotic picked.

"Oh it was 'This Old Town,'" Dillon replied before Andy brought up the fact that recent media outlets have reported Exotic lip-syncs in his many awe-inspiring music videos.

"He's older -- he has a more raspy voice, but, I mean, his voice is actually pretty decent," Dillon gracefully replied.

Andy continued, "So... he was singing at the karaoke and you were enchanted?"

"Yea, I mean, he was just super sweet to me and came off very genuine and a good down-to-earth guy," Dillon answered. "He's very charismatic."

While Dillon admitted they "jumped the gun" getting married two weeks later, he said he was "not ashamed of it." He even confessed his parents were at first shocked by the age difference, but accepted the couple wholeheartedly.

Unfortunately, the pair were soon split up "seven or eight months" after they got married, according to Dillon, when Exotic was thrown in jail.

But this won't deter their relationship, either.

"I do love Joe. He was there for me at my darkest times and I'm not just gonna dip out and abandon him when he needs me the most."

"Tiger King" just keeps on bringing the feelings for us during this troubled time.

Listen to the entire fascinating interview above!

