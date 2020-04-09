A few "Saturday Night Live" alums took over "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Thursday and turned the late night show into a daytime soap opera.

The host recruited friends Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig to film from inside each of their respective homes, as a tangled web of lies, deception and hilarity unfolded for viewers at home.

Mocking the hourglass intro of "Days of Our Lives," the self-isolation-centric opening announced, "A horrible time that feels like it might last forever. These are the Longest Days of our Lives."

From there we were introduced to a man named Winston (Fallon), whose other half Vanessa (Wiig) was cheating on him with another man. "How could you? We're all social distancing and quarantine," exclaimed Fallon. "Was it through like Skype or something?"

It was ... and was with her own brother!

Cue Ferrell, who then donned multiple personas -- one Spanish, another British and a Southern cowboy -- as secret siblings kept coming out of the woodwork.

As Will changed up looks to become "another other brother," neither Fallon or Wiig could keep a straight face, breaking character as they continued to film.

The segment ended with everyone virtually slapping each other, before an amnesia twist and a final reveal that shocked everyone.

Watch the madness above!