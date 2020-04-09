In a very candid interview with Ellen DeGeneres, singer P!nk revealed how frightening it was to watch her and Carey Hart's 3-year-old son contract the coronavirus, before she became ill herself.

Though the singer said she and Jameson are "doing alright" now and he's been fever-free for two days, she opened up about how scary it's been for them both the past couple weeks.

P!nk revealed her family -- including Hart, Jameson and daughter Willow -- have been in quarantine since March 11. On March 14, her son started feeling sick. It started with a fever, before he eventually had stomach pains, chest pains, a headache, sore throat and diarrhea.

"It was all over the place," she explained. "Every day was a new symptom."

When his fever soared to 103 degrees, P!nk says their doctor told her there was "nothing to do," adding "we're not seeing this take 3-year-olds out so just stay at home."

On March 16, the symptoms started hitting P!nk. She was tired, had the chills, but never had a fever. Noting her past issues with asthma, she said, "I woke up in the middle of the night and couldn't breathe and I needed my nebulizer for the first time in 30 years."

"I have this inhaler I use, a rescue inhaler and I couldn't function without it," she added. "That's when I started getting really scared." The situation had her thinking, "All the crazy stuff I did ... this is the way it ends?!"

She got tested and, even though she already knew she had it, found out her positive diagnosis a week later. "At one point when [Jameson] started throwing up, saying that he had chest pains and it hurt to breathe, that's the point where you just kinda like, are we going to the hospital?" she explained, her voice cracking. "This is the scariest thing I've ever ever been through in my entire life."

Realizing it's been "controversial" she was able to get a test when testing is not widely available, she had two things to say to her critics.

"I would say you should be angry that I can get a test and you can't, but being angry at me is not going to help anything," she said. "It's not going to solve the issue of the fact that you can't get your hands on a test. You should be angry about that and we should work together to try and change that."

"And number 2, tell me anyone with a sick 3 year old, if they could get their hands on a test, wouldn't take it," she continued. "If they say that, I'm calling bullshit." She went on to call the healthcare system "jacked" and said the government "is in a way failing us by not being prepared."

Since coming out with her positive diagnosis, P!nk has donated $1 million to healthcare workers, including one donation made in honor of her mother.

"In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center," she revealed. "Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund."

