Drew Carey revealed how he coped with the murder of his former fiancée Amie Harwick after returning to host "The Price Is Right" following her death in February.

Appearing via video conference on "The Talk" on Friday, Carey explained how he addressed the contestants of the show when he returned to work, after taking a week off.

"After Amie's murder, I took a week off. Really, I couldn't function and my first day back we taped the high school show for 'Kids Week,'" he recalled. "It was all high school kids. It was the first show back and everybody knew what happened to me. And so, I took time during the break to talk to these kids."

"I really wanted to do it because it was high school kids and I talked to them about how I forgave the guy who murdered Amie," Carey continued. "I did it practically as soon as I could, right away. He was mentally ill. The guy was abused as a kid and you have to be able to forgive people like that."

While Carey added he, of course, wished her alleged killer "never did it" and "he never met" Amie, he noted that forgiveness "doesn't mean you have to hang out with them or be their friend."

He went on to say he felt it was a message that was important for not only high school kids, but people in general to hear. "It would be so easy to carry around, 'This guy ...', everyday think about revenge which is not coming," he added. "There's nothing that will make up for what he did."

"I really try to practice instant forgiveness and unconditional love," said Carey. "The closest you can get to that the better you are. I fall short all the time."

Carey's appearance comes one day after Harwick's alleged killer, ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse, pled not guilty to murder. He was charged with one count each of murder and first-degree residential burglary. The murder count came with the special circumstance allegation of lying in wait, which makes him eligible for the death penalty.

Harwick died on February 15, after she was strangled and thrown from the balcony of her third-floor Hollywood Hills apartment.