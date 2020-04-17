Fans of "The Walking Dead" were left in limbo when work on the show shut down as a COVID-19 precaution before post-production was completed on the season finale, which will now air at a yet-undetermined later date.

While star Jeffrey Dean Morgan admits the delay "sucks," he understands why it was necessary -- and offered up an optimistic way to look at the situation. "It gives us fans something to look forward to in a couple months, which is super cool," he said when TooFab caught up with him and wife Hilarie Burton as they promoted their new AMC talk show, "Friday Night In with The Morgans."

"When I heard the news that we weren't able to air it for obvious reasons, they just couldn't couldn't get the crew together ... it sucks, it's impossible," he added, before teasing what to expect when it does finally air.

"I'm trying to remember even where we are. There needs to be some sort of something with Beta, because he's still on the loose and creating havoc. So until that's taken care of, it's really kind of hard to move forward," he teased. "I know that our season finale was a big one that Greg Nicotero directed. Every episode he seems to direct is a massive one. And it is the season finale, so I would expect a lot to happen."

When the show left off, Beta, The Whisperers and their army of the undead swarmed the hospital where Negan and the rest of the survivors were hiding out. In a side adventure, Ezekiel, Yumiko and Eugene came across a new character from the comics, the zany, one of a kind Princess. The comic book character made quite the first impression on the Morgans.

"I love that in 15 we introduced Princess," said Jeffrey. "Oh my god. She just sort of popped. That kind of energy on that show is just really fun. So I'm a huge fan of her now."

After learning actress Poala Lázaro told TooFab she hoped the character crosses paths with Negan soon, Morgan shared her enthusiasm. "Oh my God. I think the two of them are going to have some fun. I can't wait!" he exclaimed. "I really can't wait. And so we'll see."

At this point, production on Season 11 has been halted indefinitely, with Jeffrey admitting he has no idea when they'll go back to work. "I supposed we can do an episode via Skype," he quipped.

"I'll just film you here on the farm," interjected Burton. "We've got woods here!"

"Right? Yeah. I'll see if [show-runner Angela Kang] can write an episode and I'll get the whole cast together," said Morgan. "We all film our own roles with an iPhone!"

While that's unlikely, both Jeffrey and Hilarie will be filming their new talk show themselves at home starting tonight. "Friday Night In with The Morgans" debuts April 17 on AMC. See what they told TooFab about the series below!