Kate Hudson Reveals Groundbreaking People's Most Beautiful Cover on Ellen

For the first time ever, People magazine is presenting three generations of gorgeous with its annual People's Most Beautiful cover, featuring Goldie Hawn, daughter Kate Hudson and her daughter Rani Rose.

"It's definitely an interesting time for reflecting on what is truly important," Kate told the magazine recently. A few months after the February photo shoot, certainly, everything has changed for daily living in America.

For example, it was via remote video that Kate appeared on Ellen DeGeneres to promote the big reveal, with each star sequestered safely in their homes amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I was so happy they asked about it being a family picture," she told Ellen. "Now more than ever, family is everything, isn't it? At the end of the day when you boil it all down, we're all doing what we can by staying in for the sake of not only everybody but the health of our families and to protect our unit. I think that the message of a strong unit is really important and beautiful."

During their interview, Ellen played some behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot, showing the stunning 74-year-old grandmother doting over 16-month-old Rani. It was truly a beautiful thing to watch -- almost as adorable as Rani's little backstage boogie a little later on.

As for Goldie, she tells People she's using this era of self-isolation to focus on "meditation, nurturing, loving kindness for all in my heart and staying safe inside."

Family is what it was all about in their cover story interview as well, with Kate paying tribute to her mother both for how she showed her how to build a family unit with her 37 year relationship with Kurt Russell, and yet to make sure no man ever "dims your light."

"I've never defined myself through the way a man sees me, but I can define myself in the unit that we can create together," Kate said. "That is what Mom gave to me."

Speaking of giving, Kate also revealed to Ellen that her vodka line, King St. Vodka, is currently giving 30 percent of its proceeds to the bartenders' guild as virtually all of them are out of work during statewide shutdowns of non-essential businesses.

"The second the business goes out, people are losing their jobs and so, for us, the vodka, it just makes sense for us to be supporting the bartenders," she explained. "They're all out of work right now. We're trying to get them to come do content and we can maybe pay them to do things like that. Just trying to get more involved in the community to get people working."

