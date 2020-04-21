Stanley Tucci mixing up a negroni while quarantining has got the online masses feeling some sort of way.

Fans went wild after Nerd Girl Says posted the soothing clip on Monday with the caption, "May this video of Stanley Tucci doing a cocktail masterclass be a blessing upon your twitter feed."

And a blessing it was.

From his crisp, tailored ensemble to his calming voice to his "meaty forearms," the "Hunger Games" actor proved social media was parched for some real entertainment.

"I knew everyone that was thirsty for Tucci but I didn't know y'all were this thirsty," posted Nerd Girl Says after her feed was flooded with twitterpated Twitter followers.

In the roughly two minute video, a bespectacled Tucci -- dressed to impress in a form-fitting polo shirt, belt and gray slacks -- waxes on about the complexities of the popular Italian libation, made up of gin (or vodka, if one must, says the Tucc), Campari and vermouth.

"And use a good sweet vermouth," the "The Devil Wears Prada" alum urged.

After taking the tonic to task in a copper shaker, Tucci revealed his choice of drinkware-- coupe over a martini glass -- to enjoy the libation, which he said he preferred neat instead of on the rocks.

He called his masterpiece "the ubiquitous Milanese cocktail."

With the slight squeeze of an orange peel and a corny joke, the thespian then had social media's collective tongues wagging before lifting up the drink for a cheers.

"Confinement has really opened my eyes to the finer things in life. And Stanley Tucci is fine," posted a stan.

A besotted user shared, "I never realized how damn sexy Stanley Tucci is until right now!!"

"I was not prepared for the arms," wrote a fan, as another chimed in, "Yeah, me too, I came for the cocktail recipe, rewatched for the arms."

Much to her surprise and amusement, Nerd Girl Say revealed her post was even retweeted by Rian Johnson and Chris Evans.

The "Avengers" actor captioned the retweet, "I. Love. Stanley. Tucci. On some(most) days after we finished filming on the first Captain America movie, Stanley would make us martinis in his trailer. He's an absolute gem. However cool, fun, witty, and charming you think he is, double it and you're halfway there."

No truer words have been spoken.

Check out more hilarious responses below!

The Stanley Tucci video is proof of the reasons we need more bald men on romance covers. — karenbbooth (@karenbbooth) April 21, 2020

I never realized how damn sexy Stanley Tucci is until right now!! — Jen (@JenniWeiland4) April 21, 2020

