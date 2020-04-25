Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi is only a few days away from welcoming a baby into this world, but she admitted she isn't in the best state of mind.

During her appearance on Friday's "Watch What Happens Live," the "Shahs of Sunset" star revealed her due date is in "a couple days" and said she has struggled while pregnant in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Emotionally I definitely wasn't expecting to be in this position," she began holding back tears. "I would say the last two months have weighed a little heavy on me because I haven't really been able to interact with my friends -- or had that physical support of friends being around."

"And knowing that I can't have all my family with me in the hospital to see my son as soon as he is born -- it makes me really sad, it makes me sad," she added.

"Well, hang in there," said host Andy Cohen. "We're all so happy for you -- and we're so happy to meet baby Elijah."

On a positive note, GG said she hasn't had any pregnancy cravings, as she is being taken care of while locked down with her parents.

"I have a home cooked meal three or four times a day, which is amazing."

Another silver lining with the pregnancy is that GG has become closer to her sister, revealing she was currently online using her sister's computer while at her sister's house.

"She's been really helpful. She practically put my whole nursery together on her own. So it's gotten a lot better."

GG also dished on whether Mercedes "MJ" Javid was genuine when she consoled GG after a health scare during a country music concert in one of the more recent episodes of the Bravo show.

"I do not think MJ was being sincere. I know how MJ operates. That's how her genius works -- her manipulation -- she shows that side of herself and then as soon as you lower your guard then all of a sudden those little boom jabs come out of nowhere and you're like 'Oh god!'"

Mike Shouhed, who was also on the program, said he thought MJ was being sincere and that he had no hard feelings towards her, even though she caused drama on Friday's episode of "Shahs of Sunset" by telling his fiance, Paulina, that Mike could be "controlling."

"The women he's been with become subservient to Mike because of the rules they have to play by," MJ explained.

After a blow out where Mike yelled, "I'm opinionated, I'm not controlling," MJ eventually apologized to Paulina.

On WWHL, Mike said he would even be the one to try and mend MJ and Reza Farahan's friendship after the former BFFs have been in a bitter feud all season.

Catch all the drama next Friday when "Shahs of Sunset" returns to Bravo with a new episode.

