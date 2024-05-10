Kris Jenner Reveals Whether or Not Retirement Is In Her Future

Getty

"It's having somewhere to go," Jenner said of what motivates her to keep working. "Getting up, getting dressed, presenting yourself to the world a certain way, and interacting with the people that you love."

Kris Jenner isn't hanging up her momager hat just yet.

In an interview with James Corden on SiriusXM's This Life of Mine with James Corden, the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch said she has absolutely no interest in retiring anytime soon.

"My mom [Mary Jo Campbell] retired when she was 82," Jenner told Corden.

"And she talks about her job every single day when we're together, and she will say to me, 'Oh, my job kept me young, and with purpose, and with joy,'" she continued.

As for what motivates the 68-year-old to continue working, Jenner said it adds "all sorts of different qualities" to her daily life -- including giving her a sense of purpose.

"It's finding solutions for things," Jenner explained. "It's your organizational skills. It's your people skills. It's the love of life."

"It's having somewhere to go," she added. "Getting up, getting dressed, presenting yourself to the world a certain way, and interacting with the people that you love."

While the Kar-Jenner family first rose to fame thanks to their E! reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007, it's what the savvy businesswoman has done to leverage the careers of her six kids since that has made her and family wildly successful.

Jenner, who has a net worth of $200 million, works as the manager or "momager" of her six kids -- Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner -- and receives a 10% cut of every dollar her kids bring in from modeling, licensing deals, and their beauty and clothing companies.

Jenner isn't letting health issues slow her down either. While the trailer for season 5 of the family's Hulu series, The Kardashians, sees her reveal that a health scan uncovered a tumor, the momager has stayed steadfast on the job.

"I had my scan. They found a cyst and like a little tumor," Kris tearfully revealed to her daughters, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie, while sitting next to her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, in the season five trailer.

While she didn't touch on her health, elsewhere in the interview, Jenner shared how her problem solving skills have helped her when it comes to navigating fights between her daughters.

"It's hard because, listen, the last little argument that Kourtney and Kim had, it wasn't at all about jealousy or not wanting the other to do well," Jenner explained of her daughters' recent feud. "That's never been the problem, thank god, and they always root for each other and want the best for each other. That, I am so proud of, but I think one just thought that the other was stepping on toes of a business relationship that was being established and it was a business thing and I am the one who puts together the business deals and it can be very touch and go."

What makes things trickier, Jenner said, is trying to please everyone and keep the peace.