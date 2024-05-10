Orlando Bloom Reveals Which Movie He 'Didn't Want to Do' and Why

Getty

"Am I allowed to say these things?" he asked, before revealing why he didn't want to make the movie in the first place.

Orlando Bloom has a long list of successful roles, but there's one hit he totally forgot about ... with good reason.

During an interview for Variety's "Know Their Lines" video series, Bloom couldn't remember one of the lines his character Paris said in Troy, accidentally thinking it was from Kingdom of Heaven.

"Oh my god, Troy. Wow. I think I just blanked that movie out of my brain by the way," Bloom said, before admitting his distaste for the character he played.

"So many people love that movie, but for me playing that character was just like ..." he said, before he mimed slitting his throat. "Am I allowed to say all of these things? I didn't want to do the movie. I didn't want to play this character."

Bloom did clarify that thought "the movie was great," praising his costars by adding, "It was Brad [Pitt]. It was Eric [Bana] and Peter O'Toole,."

"But how am I going to play this character? It was completely against everything I felt in my being," he then explained.

"At one point it says, 'Paris crawls along the floor having been beaten by somebody and holds his brother's leg'. I was like, 'I'm not going to be able to do this,'" he recalled. "One of my agents at the time said, 'But that’s the moment that will make it!' And I completely fell for that line of a agent. I think that's why I blanked that from my mind."

Everett

Bloom wasn't the only one who had difficulties during Troy, which was a smash hit after making $550 million at the global box office.

Diane Kruger -- who played Helen of Troy, love interest to Bloom's Paris -- told Variety in 2023 that while it was an "exhilarating" experience she also found it to be a "circus," before adding that the press was harsh towards her.

"The sets were huge, paparazzi were flying around in a helicopter, waiting for Brad Pitt. It was crazy! When the movie was coming out, the press in Germany was very, very tough on me," she said. "They found my father, whom I haven't seen since I was 13. They made up stories. It was really harsh."