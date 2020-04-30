Hercules Live-Action News Sparks Twitter Fancasting -- Amber Riley Wants In!

Everett Collection

Fans of the Disney movie are already fan-casting who they want to see go from Zero to Hero, in no time flat.

Another day, another Disney animated movie getting a live-action remake. The film this time: the underrated 1997 musical "Hercules."

While Disney hasn't commented on the report, DisInsider claims the Mouse House will tackle the Greek hero story as its next remake. The movie will reportedly be for theatrical release and not for Disney+.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Avengers: Endgame" directors Joe and Anthony Russo are producing, while Dave Callaham -- who wrote Marvel's upcoming "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" -- is set to write the script. The movie is reportedly "far from the casting stage" and it's unclear whether it will be a musical, as "Mulan" ditched the songs for its upcoming adaptation.

As the intital report went viral, it quickly gained traction on Twitter, where fans started dream casting the titular role, as well as Megara, Philoctetes, Hades and, most importantly, The Muses. The five-woman Greek chorus has some of the best songs on the soundtrack, easily, with some powerhouse vocalists all having their names thrown out to land the roles.

One of the most popular names was "Glee" alum Amber Riley, who actually threw her own hat into the ring.

Riley most recently appeared on ABC's "The Disney Family Singalong," where she sang "Let It Go" from "Frozen" in front of a green screen inside her own home. It was one of the night's standout performances.

During that same Disney special, Ariana Grande absolutely killed Megara's song from the animated film, performing both the lead vocals and recording separate videos as each of the Muses. She's currently the lead Twitter choice to play Meg on screen. Anna Kendrick and Elizabeth Gillies have also popped up a few times on social media.

Check out more online chatter and reaction posts below, as Danny DeVito -- who originally voiced Phil -- Jonah Hill and Chris Hemsworth were all name-checked online too.

Everyone is debating about who The Muses should be in the live-action Hercules, but the only casting choice I care about is pic.twitter.com/75C8UlW2Ru — Savannah Hawkins (@redheadedsinger) April 30, 2020 @redheadedsinger

someone said Jonah Hill and Michael Cera should play pain and panic in the new Hercules movie and I can’t think of better casting pic.twitter.com/S7eKgoP8B8 — benny (@mascbaby) April 30, 2020 @mascbaby

Everyone if they don’t cast Amber Riley as a muse for Hercules pic.twitter.com/Q4H5Nlegnc — Allison the Disney Diva (@Daviesallison1A) April 30, 2020 @Daviesallison1A

My Hercules live action cast:



Megara:

Ariana Grande



Hercules:

Armie Hammer (can't think of anyone else😕)



The Muses:

Beyoncé, Amber Riley, Anika Noni Rose, Keke Palmer & Jennifer Hudson.



Satyr:

Danny DeVito



Young Hercules:

???



Hades:

Jeff Goldblum/Benedict Cumberbatch pic.twitter.com/9jUz2qNtMp — CJ ⎊ fan account (@GivenchyBeystin) April 30, 2020 @GivenchyBeystin

The live-action #Hercules movie is in the early development stages at @Disney now!!! Retweet this if you NEED #ArianaGrande to play Meg! pic.twitter.com/M1FUh6xVvh — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) April 30, 2020 @MikeAdamOnAir

Ok hear me out, Hercules live action perfect cast: Ariana grande = Megara // Lucas Till & Chris Hemsworth = Hercules // Jim Carrey = Hades // The Rock = Zeus // Emily Blunt = Hera // Lizzo, Beyonce, Tinashe, Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys = the muses pic.twitter.com/fmEHxkgs7Q — 𝕻𝖎𝖊𝖗𝖗𝖊 (@Simbatard) April 30, 2020 @Simbatard

Dream Disney live action Hercules cast:

Hercules - Tom Holland

Meg - Ariana Grande

Hades - Hugh Jackman

Zeus - The Rock

Phil - Danny DeVito

Muses - Lizzo, Jennifer Hudson, Normani, Megan Thee Stallion, SZA

Pain & Panic: Billy Eichner and Tituss Burgess pic.twitter.com/mK0ROuSi27 — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) April 30, 2020 @sbstryker

Disney should not be making a live action Hercules, they should be making a live action origin story based off of the muses! They deserve their own movie! — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) April 30, 2020 @TheKalenAllen