Chinese State Media Mocks American Coronavirus Response... In Legos

The Statue of Liberty toy figure says, "It's only a flu, don't wear a mask"

A Chinese state media animation clip used Lego figures to mock the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, China's state-run news agency Xinhua posted a video titled "Once Upon a Virus," which showcases the toys arguing back and forth during a timeline of the pandemic.

In the two-minute clip, China -- represented by a warrior figure Lego -- attempts to warn the U.S. -- symbolized by a Statue of Liberty Lego -- of the impending danger of the novel coronavirus.

The animated debate is summarized by a tweet from Xinhua, which reads, "China: We discovered a new virus. America: So what? China: It's Dangerous. America: It's only a Flu. China: Wear a Mask. America: Don't wear a Mask"

The video also shows the Statue of Liberty calling China's building of two hospitals in ten days "showing off," saying stay-at-home orders are "barbaric" and responding to the virus being "airborne" as a non-issue, noting "it will magically go away in April."

By the end of the video, the Statue of Liberty appears very ill while hooked up to an IV, as she states, "We are always correct, even when we contradict ourselves.

China responds, "That’s what I love best about you Americans, your consistency."

President Donald Trump first praised China for its response to the outbreak, but has recently changed his tune, even accusing China of starting the virus deliberately.

The White announced on Thursday that plans are in motion to punish China over the coronavirus outbreak, according to CNN.

The U.S. has the highest number of recorded cases of the coronavirus of any country with 1,156,187 and leads in number of deaths, as well, with 67,225.

Lego has denied any involvement with "Once Upon a Virus."