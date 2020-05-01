Video of Nurses Dancing with COVID-19 Body Bag Goes Viral -- Sparks Outrage

Tiktok

The clip appears to mimic the dancing Ghanian pallbearers meme

A new TikTok video featuring dancing nurses carrying a coronavirus body bag is stirring controversy on online.

The brief clip features four unidentified people wearing medical uniforms walking down a hospital hallway while carrying a body covered in plastic with a sign on the feet that reads "COVID-19".

It is unknown if the body is real or not.

The search is over.



Here is the most disgusting and vile TikTok from bored ‘first responders’ we’ve seen.



Do they really not have anything better to do? pic.twitter.com/ciTxLZY8P1 — Big League Politics (@bigleaguepol) April 29, 2020 @bigleaguepol

The video appears to be in reference to the popular dancing Ghanaian pallbearers meme, which has been used recently as a morbid reminder to adhere to social distancing rules and stay-at-home mandates.

Social media was in an uproar, as the video was deemed by some to be in poor taste.

"Everyone who participated in this should have their medical licenses permanently revoked. This is abhorrent." posted one online follower.

Another wrote, "A little down time is a chat or a laugh with your colleagues on your breaks, not choreographing juvenile dances when people are dying in the same building. It's tasteless."

Very sick disgusting behavior they should all be fired immediately they have no honor for our country for patients or for themselves — Harold Hulgan (@harold2026) April 29, 2020 @harold2026

Nurses using COVID to clout chase on Tiktok while people are dying and losing their livelihoods because of it. — Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) April 29, 2020 @MsBlaireWhite

The bag says Covid 19 like they are killing the virus...c’mon guys — Rozalynn (@ObsessedPolitic) April 30, 2020 @ObsessedPolitic

They are carrying Covid19's dead body... because they just beat it. To the sound of the funeral meme that has been going around.



I think people are overinterpretting this tiktok. It isn't nurses carry a body of a person who died of Covid-19. — Roman 'Car On A Virus' Yoder 🧢 (@masteryodaiv) April 29, 2020 @masteryodaiv

However, some thought the TikTok was meant to be in support of the the frontliners as the body represents COVID-19 and the medical professionals had defeated the disease.

"They are carrying Covid19's dead body -- because they just beat it. To the sound of the funeral meme that has been going around, I think people are overinterpretting this tiktok. It isn't nurses carry a body of a person who died of Covid-19," shared one Twitter user, as another wrote, "The bag says Covid 19 like they are killing the virus -- c’mon guys."

According to recent media reports, there have been 3,386,084 confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 238,768 deaths.

In the United States, there have been 1,121,399 confirmed cases with 65,297 deaths.

Watch the polarizing video above.

That’s what I was wondering. I am hoping it is not. Good grief. That’s a horrible mockery of the situation. — Beatrix Kiddo (@Beatrix1313) April 30, 2020 @Beatrix1313

I think everyone needs to stop kissing all of the PAID FOR DOING THEIR JOBS hosp wkers' butts. Yes, thank you, esp to the ones who worked in the hardest hit areas like NY, but, enough is enough. Flyovers from the military and everything else? Now to see this? Please... — Lisa Marie (@AZLisa1Cor13) April 30, 2020 @AZLisa1Cor13

Was that supposed to be funny? That was a slap in the face deceased patients and their families! — Lynne Marie Chambers (@LynneShasta40) April 30, 2020 @LynneShasta40

What the hell is going on? Is there a “pandemic”? Does this circus show look like there’s a pandemic? — @AlexRivera1212🇪🇸 🇫🇷 (@AlexRivera12121) April 29, 2020 @AlexRivera12121