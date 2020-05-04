Don Lemon Blasts Trump for Obsession with 'Smarter' 'Better Looking' Obama

"In a time when we need leadership, when we need compassion, this is the crap that you’re peddling? Conspiracy theories?" Lemon asked.

On his show Sunday night, the CNN journalist went off on Trump over his apparent obsession with his Oval Office predecessor, questioning what is it about Obama that seems to "get under [his] skin."

Lemon, who Trump has targeted multiple times in the past, blasted 45 for posting the conspiracy theory, describing the action as "a new low from a president who goes low all the time" and a "shameless attempt" in distracting Americans from the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"In a time when we need leadership, when we need compassion, this is the crap that you’re peddling? Conspiracy theories?" Lemon asked.

The journalist also praised former President George W. Bush, who posted a message calling for unity among Americans amid the global health crisis. (In response, Trump slammed Bush on Twitter, saying he was "nowhere to be found" during his impeachment trial.)

Lemon then brought the conversation back to Obama. In a clip that has since gone viral on Twitter -- see above -- the CNN host directly addressed Trump, questioning why he still seems to be obsessed with his predecessor.

"What is it about President Obama that really gets under your skin? Is it because he's smarter than you?" Lemon said calmly, looking into the camera. "Better-educated? Made it on his own, didn't need daddy's help? Wife is more accomplished? Better looking?"

"I don't know, what is it, what is it about him? That he's a Black man that's accomplished being president?" he continued. "That he punked you on the whole birth certificate thing? What is it about him? Just wondering."

Trump retweeted over the weekend a message from conservative David J Harris Jr, who claimed "Evidence has surfaced that indicates Barack Obama was the one running the Russian hoax," along with a link to an article detailing the conspiracy theory.

Meanwhile, Lemon's address, which became a trending topic on Twitter Monday morning, was applauded by many of his fans on social media as people praised the journalist's "zero f--ks" approach in his speech. Check out some tweets, below.

