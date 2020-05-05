Woman Boxing Her Dog on Snapchat Triggers Humane Investigation

Twitter

"We’re boxing animals. Where's Sarah McLachlan?"

A Snapchat video of a woman boxing her dog has triggered an animal cruelty investigation.

Idaho Humane Society confirmed it had identified the female who was filmed pummeling her German shepherd in the face multiple times while wearing boxing gloves.

The clip, which is being circulated on social media, shows the woman in athletic gear punching her pet while a man films.

"We're boxing animals. Where's Sarah McLachlan?" the man can be heard saying, apparently mocking the singer's association with cruelty prevention advertisements.

The dog's head is snapped to the right and left as she lands almost a dozen blows in the 13-second clip; he lets out a yelp as she lands a final particularly hard left hook.

"I hit him so hard I felt that through..." she says as the video suddenly cuts off and the man chuckles.

Play video content

After receiving an "overwhelming" number of phone calls and emails about the clip, Idaho Humane Society said it had opened an investigation and sent it to the prosecutors office.

It said the woman may now be charged with beating and harassing animals.

"The Idaho Humane Society works to protect all animals from abuse," it said on Facebook. "We also believe that because domestic animals are a product of human intervention, we have a very special obligation to them in regard to humane treatment and responsible stewardship."

One follower who claims to have been in contact with the woman said she defended her actions, insisting she was just playing with the dog and it was not hurt.

"That's my dog," she said, according to a screengrab of the conversation. "He plays hard. A girl gunna hit him a little bit and you guys wanna press some girl hitting him with gloves."

"Never got hurt and was playing the entire time. I'd never let my dog get hurt."

"I do what I do with my dog. He thinks it's a game was he hurt at all in the video or at all?" the purported texts read. "He's literally laying with me in bed."

The woman, who frequently poses with her dog on Instagram, has since switched her account to private.