Jersey Shore Recap: Awkward Morning After for Pauly D and JWoww

MTV

"There was some incest happening last night."

Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Pauly D came this close to hooking up on last week's "Jersey Shore" -- and it's all anyone could talk about the next day.

Thursday's new episode picked up the morning after, with each of the cast members waking up following a wild, booze-filled night in New Orleans.

As Snooki awoke from her hangover, she begged for some pinot grigio, as Jenni told her, "Your wet dream finally came true."

"Ben Affleck was here?" she mumbled. No, JWoww and Pauly D almost banged.

In the boys' room, Vinny said Pauly had a "little twinkle" in his eye toward Jenni. He added that he'd never seen Pauly chase a girl and wind up solo.

"Waking up this morning, I think Jenni's on the same page as me," Pauly said in a confessional. "We were always attracted to each other but she was always in a serious relationship."

Added Jenni in her own confessional: "I always said if Pauly wanted to put effort into it, I would be very open to talking to Pauly."

Filling The Situation in on the evening's happenings, Vinny said "there was some incest happening last night" -- and added, "Mr. Delvecchio had a little rendezvous with Miss Woww."

Pauly was adamant he didn't "cross the line," but that didn't stop the rest of the cast from mocking them the rest of the day.

The gang joked they'd make a cute couple, said they were excited to see them slow dance at Angelina's wedding and then gave them their very own nickname: PWoww.

Jenni admitted she was "nervous" to see Pauly again at the wedding, as both of them would be attending solo.

In other developments: Angelina and Jenni hashed out their bridesmaid dilemma, after Angelina found a replacement for JWoww when they were fighting over the 24 drama.

Angelina said she'd look into getting another dress made for Jenni, after giving it away to one of her friends. They squashed their beef and seemed to be cool.

Of course, we know all hell will break loose at the wedding, after Jenni, Snooki and Deena's toast upset the bride big time. That, it seems will air next week -- and we can't wait!