Autopsy Reveals Cause of Death for Woman Whose Remains Were Found 3 Years After Disappearance

Chaffee County Sheriff's Office

Barry Morphew was charged with wife Suzanne's murder after she disappeared in 2020, but the case was dropped without prejudice before her body was discovered.

Suzanne Morphew's death has officially been ruled a homicide, nearly four years after she was reported missing in Colorado, and 7 months after her remains were discovered.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the agencies investigating the case "determined her death to be 'Homicide by undetermined means in the setting of butorphanol, azaperone, and medetomidine intoxication.'"

The National Institutes of Health says Butorphanol is a synthetic opioid used in nasal sprays, while the Mayo Clinic classifies it as a "narcotic analgesic" used "to relieve pain severe enough to require opioid treatment and when other pain medicines did not work well enough or cannot be tolerated."

NIH also cites the Butorphanol-Azaperone-Medetomidine combination as one used for the immobilization of animals, like primates and bears.

"The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and our law enforcement partners understand and appreciate the public interest surrounding this case," CBI Director Chris Schaefer added in a statement. "The investigative team assembled to work this case continues to follow the evidence and only the evidence as we seek justice for Suzanne's death."

"The autopsy report was shared with the Morphew family as soon as the coroner received it," CBI confirmed, adding, "No further information can be shared at this time, as this remains an active investigation."

Morphew vanished after leaving for a bike ride on Mother's Day back in 2020. In 2021, her husband Barry was later arrested and charged with first degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and attempting to influence a public servant in connection to her then-presumed death.

Per the arrest affidavit, via CBS News, investigators believed Suzanne was on the brink of leaving her husband and claimed she had been having an affair.

On May 6, shortly before her disappearance, she allegedly texted Barry saying, "I'm done I could care less what you're up to and have been for years. We just need to figure this out civilly." He reportedly responded by writing, "When I'm dead which won't be long, you guys will be taken care of. I'm going to see my savior."

He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, which were later dropped by the DA without prejudice -- meaning he could be charged again at a later date.

Last September, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced that human remains were located on and later positively identified as Morphew's by the El Paso County Coroner. The remains were discovered while investigators were searching the area of Moffat, CO as part of a different case; no specifics about the location or state of the remains were immediately released.

"Barry is with his daughters and they are all struggling with immense shock and grief after learning today that their mother and wife whom they deeply love was found deceased," his lawyer told PEOPLE when her remains were found. "They had faith that their wife and mom would walk back into their lives again. The news is heartbreaking."

"From what we know, Barry is as innocent as he was from Day 1. DA Stanley and law enforcement got it wrong," the statement continued. "We hope the authorities will quickly admit their wrongful persecution of Barry, an innocent man, to treat the Morphews like the victims they are, and charge the person(s) responsible for Suzanne's killing."

While he has maintained his innocence in her murder, Barry did plead guilty in 2022 to casting his then-missing wife's ballot in the 2020 election for Donald Trump. He paid a fine and served no jail time as part of his plea agreement.