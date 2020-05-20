Bachelor's Amanda Stanton Defends Driving from California to Arizona for Haircut During Quarantine

Instagram

The reality star reacts to backlash after crossing state lines to visit a salon.

While salons in California remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic, Amanda Stanton found a way around the shutdown -- and traveled to Arizona for a haircut.

The "Bachelor" alum admitted she "drove very very far" with her daughters Kinsley and Charlie this week to get their hair done, after salons were allowed to reopen in Arizona earlier this month. After chronicling the trip on social media, she began getting backlash -- which she responded to on social media.

"I've been very strict with staying home since 3/14. I haven't even gone to the grocery store," she began in a lengthy note posted Monday. "I hadn't had my hair done since January and my hairstylist who I've been doing to for years JUST opened her salon. I thought I'd rather when she JUST opened than later when more people had been there."

"There were only a few people in the salon today and I knew every single person in there very well and trusted them," she added. "We were also very safe. We got TESTED before we left and were negative."

According to Stanton, she got gas before leaving and "didn't stop anywhere" on their trip to AZ. She said she even "may have peed on the side of a dirt road because I'm scared to use public restrooms." Stanton said the three of them would also quarantine again at home "before we see family or anyone."

"Some might think this is going to great lengths to get my hair done but honestly, I have nothing else to do and isolating for a couple weeks when I get home was something I was willing to do," she continued. "To each their own! I'm confident that I've been making responsible choices during this time and am proud of myself!"

She also replied to any critics wondering why she decided to share posts from her trip on social media in the first place, saying she chose "to be honest with you guys when I could choose not to be." Stanton said she's witnessed others "doing much worse" than her and "not receiving ANY hate."

"I feel really good about doing my part during this pandemic," she added in conclusion. "That's all!"

In another post on Tuesday night, Stanton admitted she was "really affected" by the backlash. She added she wished she "didn't care so much what other people thought about me or feel the need to defend myself sometimes (especially when I know I'm doing my best)."

She also said she now feels "so much better" after getting her hair done and claimed daughter Kinsley "had the best day ever."

"She told me 'this almost feels like a normal day' and it made my heart cry happy tears,'" added Stanton.

Amanda isn't the only Bachelor alum who made the trip for a cut. Corinne Olympios also shared a photo from the same salon on Tuesday.