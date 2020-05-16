Brody Jenner Hits the Beach Despite Stay-At-Home Orders -- And Fans Aren't Having It

Instagram

"Guess the coronavirus lockdown and restrictions only apply to us regular people huh," a user commented.

Brody Jenner is in hot water with fans after he appeared to hit the beach despite California's guidelines.

On Friday, "The Hills" star shared a photo on Instagram that featured him and his friends sitting on the sand at the beach as they enjoyed the sun. "Happy Friday 🤙🏼" Brody captioned the post, which he also shared on his Instagram Story.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Although it's unclear which particular beach Brody and his pals were at -- many fans claimed it was Malibu -- they were definitely at a Southern California beach, where loitering and sunbathing are prohibited amid the coronavirus pandemic. Though many beaches have reopened, only active recreation (ie. surfing, swimming and running) is allowed and, more importantly, physical distancing is always required, especially when you are around people who you don't live with.

Fans took to the comments section to point out that the MTV star and his friends were defying several of the guidelines, including not sitting six-feet-apart. While some users called Brody's trip to the beach "irresponsible," others claimed it was a matter of privilege because he's a celebrity.

"Welp I guess money can buy you immunity 🤷🏻‍♀️" one person wrote.

"This is so irresponsible," another added. "Especially when you have such a large platform 🙄"

"guess the coronavirus lockdown and restrictions only apply to us regular people huh," a person pointed out.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"So glad to see everyone social distancing and wearing masks..... Smfh...," another fan wrote. "Why y'all so frickin resilient to the concept???"

"Really, why is this ok? I don't care who you are!!" a user angrily commented. "Of course you'll do what you want."

Brody's post came one day after his ex-"wife," Kaitlynn Carter shared a photo, above, on Instagram, revealing the former couple was hanging out together.

"The Hills: New Beginnings" star posed on a bench while Brody's reflection was shown in the window.

"Reprised his role for the day," she captioned the post.

Many fans loved how the pair, who split back last August, were spending time together. However, other people, like with Brody's post on Friday, called Kaitlynn out for not wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.