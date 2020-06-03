AGT Fifth Judge: Statements of Solidarity with George Floyd Protests Accent Stories of Perseverance

NBC

While they always say the show must go on, it must also be willing to pause and take stock of the world around it, and that's what NBC and "America's Got Talent" did on Tuesday night.

"America's Got Talent" has always shared true stories of overcoming adversity and powerful stories of rising up and being the change, which is so much of what is happening behind the ongoing protests after the senseless killing of George Floyd.

The show kicked off with a placard simply showing the definition of "courage," which speaks to all of those willing to stand up for what's right, battling systemic racism in the only way they feel they have left to them.

"The quality of mind or spirit that enables a person to face difficulty, danger, pain, without fear; persevere." This is playing out across America and across the world as people of every ethnicity and nationality strive for change until black lives matter doesn't have to be an anthem.

"We stand together in outrage against acts of racism," NBC flashed up several times at the bottom of the show, while "AGT" itself kicked off its second half with a statement about racism and injustice.

"We stand together in outrage over acts of racism and injustice. America's Got Talent would like to use our platform to share a message of hope, and we will continue to tell stories that need to be told."

"AGT" has had its own problematic past with race, amplified by Gabrielle Union's firing and subsequent statements following her one-season stint on the show last summer.

After an internal investigation, it is hoped that the show has done and continues to do the work to make the changes so it can battle its own prejudices (overt, passive and systemic) and ensure that the environment is as diverse and inclusive as the product they share with America.

As for that product, there were certainly plenty of emotional and powerful moments, including a dancer who's struggled with acceptance from his parents, a football player who wants to sing, a comedian who walked away from medical school and so much more.

Fair warning, since I'm safe at home, I'm probably going to be a little harsher than my colleagues Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell. But I might be nicer, too. Maybe.

And just for fun, I'm gonna rank them from worst to first to see how my favorites do and whether or not the judges are getting it right (i.e. agreeing with me).

Erin Byrne

(uh) Okay, we enjoyed that this segment gave us a more substantial introduction of Sofia to the judging panel, but wow was this a ridiculous act. It didn't get her "super no" --we're not sure what that was -- but it did take us back to our own discovery of this particular "talent" back in grade school.

Result: Yikes!

Frenchie Babby

(dancer) Without the support of his parents, Frenchie clearly discovered that his left shoulder is basically not connected at all, and so he started in with bone-breaking dance. There was an over-reliance on that one appendage, which admittedly can do the most shocking things for an audience to witness, but the whole performance would be stronger with more dance outside of that with it as a surprise. Right now, it feels too limited.

Result: Y, Y, Y, Y

Divas & Drummers of Compton

(drumline / dancers) What a noble calling and purpose behind this group of energetic kids between the ages of 3 and 20. Alas, the enthusiasm did not translate necessarily into tight formations, lines, synchronicity or consistency. There is a lot of potential in the combination on the stage, but it looked like this piece was under rehearsed. Nevertheless, it does make for feel-good entertainment, though we're certain the standing ovation was more about the message than the actual execution.

Result: Y, Y, Y, Y

Florian Sainvet

(magician) A real crowd-pleaser, we fear that the cameras being up close on Florian revealed a little too much how his outfit was incorporated into pulling off this trick. It was also disappointing that it was effectively the same trick over and over again with only minor variations as it gave us little idea as to what kind of a magician he really is. He's good-looking and has a dynamic stage presence, though, which always helps in cases like these, but it wasn't enough for us.

Result: N, Y, Y Y

Simon & Maria

(dancers) It was more adorable than technically flawless, but there was definitely some solid and impressive technique. This is a work in progress, but they already have solid partnering and a great attitude for the salsa. They need to work on lightening their steps and Simon needs to commit a little more fully to his movements, but for their age, this was certainly an impressive and fun audition.

Result: Y, Y, Y Y

Thomas Day

(singer) What a beautiful struggle young Thomas is enduring in his life, feeling the pull of his all-star athletic path and the emotional draw to music. He really does have a wonderful and tender quality to his voice, a natural gift that is definitely raw but something special. He could use help in so many areas from vocal training ot stage presence, but there's a gift underneath that, an ability to connect with the lyric and share that emotion already that can't be taught.

Result: N, Y, Y, Y

Jennifer & Daiquiri

(dog act) This was a cute act, with a fun magic theme. Daiquiri definitely impressed by jumping through the tiniest hoop, and by balancing on a single stick, but we want to see more of what he's capable of. It definitely seems like there is untapped potential with this act, so we're down to see more of it. There's a charm and humor to it that adds to the smiles.

Result: Y, Y, Y Y

Kelvin Dukes

(singer) At 14 years old, Kelvin has incredible control of his voice. While he doesn't quite have the power to pull of Aretha Franklin, he still did her justice with his warble and just stellar choices with each run and nuance of the song. It could use more emotional connection, but this is a world-class singer in training. He could really be special as he continues to hone his craft and his voice gains in strength with age.

Result: Y, Y, Y, Y

Usama Siddiquee

(comedian) We were a little worried as he got into his routine, but Usama really has a fun stage presence. The open relationship material shows that he's thinking outside of the traditional commentary most comics make, and he found some funny ways in for more traditional people to understand the funny. It was a smart set, and a promising glimpse of what else he might have in his catalog.

Result: Y, Y, Y Y

BONAVEGA

(singer) There's something to be said for something you've never seen before, and he certainly delivered on that front. We're not as sold that he was really playing guitar as Terry was; but it doesn't matter because he's got a very cool rock edge to his voice. He definitely knows how to entertain a crowd. And that outfit, what more can you say? It was pure entertainment from start to finish, campy and over-the-top and just plain fun.

Result: Y, Y, Y Y

Bello Sisters

(acrobats) Ranging in age from 13 to 22, these three sisters (the middle one is 19) really work as a single unit. There is so much trust and strength, and this can only get better as the youngest grows older and stronger. The balance is incredible the innovation in using their bodies to create these intricate and scary formations ... it's just mesmerizing. You can't stop watching. That's quality entertainment and so unpredictable.

Result: Y, Y, Y Y

Roberta Battaglia

(singer) Roberta gave so much to that performance, that when it was over all this 10 year old could do was cry. It's a testament to her courage and strength that she got up there at all at such a young age. It was absolutely stunning the maturity of voice she gave to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow." Simon had Sofia shut her eyes to just hear how she sounded without seeing that tiny body and it is truly remarkable. That was a tour de force audition that's going to be hard to top.

Result: Sofia's Golden Buzzer

"America's Got Talent" continues Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

