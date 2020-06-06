Mama June Finally Returns to Family Crisis, Reunites with Daughter Pumpkin After Months Apart

Getty

"Are y'all ready for me? That's the thing."

Mama June Shannon has returned to her reality TV series amid the ongoing fallout from her 2019 arrest and strained relationship with her family.

On Friday's new episode of "Mama June: Family Crisis," the reality star made her first appearance of the season and reunited with her daughter, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, after more than six months apart.

Following the events of last week's episode -- which featured June's sister Doe Doe's failed attempt to reach her when she showed up to court with her boyfriend Eugene "Geno" Doak -- Pumpkin decided to set up a meeting with June to give her "one last f--king chance to get the help that she needs."

Pumpkin, 20, has been living in a hotel with her husband Josh, her 2-year-old daughter Ella and her younger sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson in an attempt to avoid men who are allegedly looking for June to collect money she owes them.

Pumpkin has had custody of Alana since June and Geno were arrested for drug possession in March 2019.

June agreed to a one-on-one with Pumpkin and assured her daughter that she had paid off the men who were targeting her. Despite this, Pumpkin and her husband ultimately decided to move to a new undisclosed location to assure their safety.

Ahead of the sit-down chat with her mom, Pumpkin arranged precautionary measures, including having it at the production office and keeping "Marriage Boot Camp" star, Dr. Ish, on standby in case June was high.

When the day of the meeting arrived, June was driven to it by two producers and the car ride was documented as it was her first time on camera all season. After picking her up, a producer asked June where Geno was, prompting June to reveal she had a new job.

"I dunno. He's up there. We worked for a little bit today," June said. "It's called real life."

"I heard you're delivering luggage from airports in the middle of the night," a producer said, to which June replied, "It's not really in the middle of the night. Well, it can be."

"Say for instance you're at this airport right here," June continued. "Say for instance all these bitches have been snowed in or whatever. And they come to, like, these hotels and they want to know, 'Where's my God---- luggage?' That's where the companies call us."

When asked if she was prepared for the overdue talk with her daughter, Mama June replied, "'Are y'all ready for me? That's the thing."

Upon June's arrival, Dr. Ish immediately approached her to assess her mental state and make sure she was sober.

"How are you feeling June?" Dr. Ish asked, to which she responded, "I'm doing fine, why wouldn't I be?"

"I've been doing a lot better than I have been," she continued, adding that it's "been months" since she used. "Doin' what I need to do."

June then revealed she's been taking Xanax "from time to time" for her anxiety and had taken a painkiller the night before to ease a migraine.

The episode concluded with June being led into the production office, where Pumpkin was waiting inside. As soon as June saw her daughter, she broke down in sobs. Pumpkin, however, did not seem amused.

Next week's episode teases June and Pumpkin's discussion as well as June being asked to take a drug test.

Fans have watched the family drama unfold on "Mama June: Family Crisis," a spin-off of "From Not to Hot."

In March of last year, Mama June and Geno were arrested on drug possession charges at an Alabama gas station after someone called to report a domestic incident between the two, TMZ reported at the time. June allegedly had crack cocaine and had a pipe and needle on her and was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Geno was arrested on the same charges as well as domestic violence and harassment.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Geno threatened to "kill" June during the domestic dispute. In the time since their arrests, they've pled not guilty to felony drug possession and face jail time if convicted.

"Mama June: Family Crisis" airs Friday nights at 9 p.m. ET on WEtv.

