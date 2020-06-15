Natalia and Vanessa Bryant Blocked Kobe Fan Pages for Their Own 'Healing'

Getty

Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia still have nothing but love for fan pages honoring Kobe and Gigi Bryant, they just can't follow them anymore.

Over the weekend, both Vanessa and her daughter revealed that they had to block tribute pages on Instagram for their own mental health and healing.

After first thanking everyone for all the love, Vanessa explained that they blocked fan pages "because it's been really hard to go online and constantly see pics of our beloved Gigi and Kobe under every single square of our explore pages."

She added that blocking the pages had "helped change the algorithm" for them.

"We [love] you all but please understand that we had to do this for our own healing," she added, "Not because we don't appreciate your [love]."

17-year-old Natalia also thanked fans for their support before echoing her mother's explanation.

"Many of you may have noticed the recent switch to a private account. My mom and I have had to unfortunately block fan pages because they keep reposting our pics," she added. "This makes it 10x harder to deal with our loss."

"We hope that people understand although these fan pages have good intentions, they make moving forward harder since they are constant reminders," she added. "Blocking the accounts have helped change the algorithm but we can not go public until the fan pages stop. We love all of your sweet intentions and we hope you understand."