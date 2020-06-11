Vanessa Bryant Reveals New Tattoos Honoring Kobe and Gianna

Getty

Bryant got the ink, featuring messages from her husband and daughter, just a few weeks after their tragic deaths in a helicopter accident in late January.

Vanessa Bryant looked committed and focused as she received ink up her neck in tribute to her late husband Kobe Bryant, killed when his helicopter went down on January 26, in several video clips she shared to her social media.

Kobe and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in the accident along with seven other people.

In honor of both of her lost loved ones, Vanessa decided to get messages they'd shared with her permanently etched onto her body. On Wednesday night, she shared the work with her fans, who immediately got her name trending as they mourned all over again with her.

"Shoutout to [Nikko Hurtado] for coming over and helping me get my Gigi's sweet message transferred on me," Vanessa captioned her first post, where she revealed she'd gotten the work done in February. Nikko shared the posts to his own page as well.

Even more touching and heartbreaking, she added, "So happy I can see my Gigi's handwriting everyday." Not only is it her words, but it's how she wrote them, which make sit even more special.

In her next post, Vanessa shared video of Nikko applying ink up her shoulder and neck. "I wanted my boo boo's @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me. @nikkohurtado came through for me. Thank you!" she captioned that post.

Sharing that post to his own page, Hurtado added to the caption his own sweet message of support. "Truly honored to give you something to keep with you my friend," he wrote.

While it's not yet clear what messages she's chosen to adorn on her body, the reveal of the work touched her fans. They also found themselves pretty impressed with how she took getting inked on the neck like a boss.

Not only did she not flinch once, she penetrated the camera lens with a look so intense, so fierce it was clear that she meant business ... that this moment really meant something to her deep inside.

It was a powerful moment to share, and her fans were clearly feeling it, too.

Vanessa Bryant got tattoos of Kobe & Gigi pic.twitter.com/kHDx6nFrAg — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) June 11, 2020 @LakeShowYo

Vanessa Bryant will forever be one of the strongest women in this world.



With the lost of part of her family, and what’s going on in this world, you will always see a smile on her face.



Me everytime I think of Vanessa, Kobe Bryant and Gigi: pic.twitter.com/gJwPqPVmWu — NKECHI 🌙🌱🌻| Foodie (@AlwaysEating__) June 11, 2020 @AlwaysEating__

Vanessa Bryant gettin Kobe & Gigi tatts got my eyes leaking pic.twitter.com/BmEr56nv64 — BLM (@animaxali) June 11, 2020 @animaxali

Just scrolling vanessa bryant's Instagram. The tattoos...then capri's first steps without her daddy. 💔 pic.twitter.com/anG50FVoiT — Cookies n crayons (@cookiesncrayons) June 11, 2020 @cookiesncrayons

Me everytime Vanessa Bryant post on IG pic.twitter.com/oDZEwvfCoA — Writer (@michaeltavon) June 11, 2020 @michaeltavon

"vanessa bryant" cannot imagine losing a child but I do know about the sudden death of a spouse, that never gets easy it never goes away. Lost love of my life there are no repeats just people who fill the void🙏 Mrs Bryant is very brave — BonnieLynn 🍀🎥 (@TheLastPirateLA) June 11, 2020 @TheLastPirateLA

