Gwyneth Paltrow's Vagina Candle Follow-Up Is Even More Sexually Charged

NBC

Gwyneth's 14-year-old son Moses shocks Jimmy Fallon by crashing their interview to say hello -- plus, Apple is 16 and driving!?!

How do you top a candle called "This Smells Like My Vagina"? Gwyneth Paltrow and her team have cracked the code and found a way ... by going way more sexual with their latest candle.

Poor Jimmy Fallon couldn't even bring himself to say the name of her original internet-breaking candle, which Paltrow described as "punk rock and feminist," so there was no hope that he'd do anything but collapse into giggles when she revealed her latest product.

Hilariously, Gwyneth didn't say the name either. She simply held up a picture of the candle itself so that Jimmy and his audience could read it for themselves: "This Candle Smells Like My Orgasm."

Currently selling for $75 dollars, the Goop website is playing it coy as well, avoiding naming the original candle in their own cheeky production description.

"A fitting follow-up to that candle -- you know the one," the description reads. "This blend is made with tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes for a scent that’s sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive."

Gwyneth also showed off the box the candle comes in, which more than appropriately is adorned with fireworks. Just in case the very direct name of the candle wasn't enough of a giveaway just what this is all about.

"Of course it does," Jimmy laughed upon seeing the box. "Of course it has fireworks."

Earlier in the interview, Jimmy was asking about Gwyneth's two kids, and was stunned to learn that Apple is 16 and driving, while Moses is now 14 years old and pursuing guitar -- perhaps following in his musical father's footsteps. Gwyneth's ex, Coldplay's Chris Martin, is father to both children.

NBC

Even better for Jimmy, Moses actually crashed the interview where he proved himself both a typical 14-year-old kid as well as very well-spoken and polite.

He was very thoughtful in his explanation of what he's been doing with his extra time during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Let's just say, it's important to find out what entertains you and then do that. That's just solid advice at any age.

Got a story or tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.