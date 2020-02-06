Step aside, Gwyneth Paltrow. Erykah Badu has an even more aggressive approach to marketing her vagina.

The "On & On" singer and "What Men Want" actress, 48, just revealed her plans to sell incense created from her used underwear, telling 10 Magazine that the unconventional product -- dubbed "Badu's P---y" -- will smell as advertised.

"I took lots of pairs of my panties, cut them up into little pieces and burned them," she explained. "Even the ash is part of it."

Available on her soon-to-launch online store, Badu World Market, the singer said her reasoning for creating such a product is simple: "There's an urban legend that my p---y changes men. The men that I fall in love with, and fall in love with me, change jobs and lives." She called this her "superpower."

Badu, who told the interviewer she actually stopped wearing underwear a while back, feels "the people deserve" to have their homes smell like her burning used underwear.

While the product is surely unusual, it's actually the second of its kind promoted by a massive celebrity.

Earlier this year, actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow launched a never-before-seen product on her wellness brand website: a candle named "This Smells Like My Vagina." To the surprise of many, it sold out within a week, so maybe these ladies are onto something.

