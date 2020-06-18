Zack Snyder's Justice League Footage Teases the Arrival of Darksied

Warner Bros.

Wonder Woman does some digging in the new clip.

When "Zack Snyder's Justice League" drops on HBO Max next year, one supervillain from DC's vault will also make a long-awaited appearance.

While the director previously confirmed Darkseid would pop up in his version of the film, he dropped the first footage of the Big Bad's appearance Thursday.

In the clip, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman is seen investigating some sort of ancient cave drawing -- perhaps on Themyscira -- showing Darkseid and what appears to be one of the Mother Boxes. After a voiceover from Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor -- taken from the ending of "Batman V. Superman" -- the footage then cuts to a real-life Darkseid, in all his glory.

"First ever sneak peek at JL. Get ready for more at DC FanDome," teased the director on Twitter.

Added Jason Momoa on his page, "The best part about being aquaman is that zack synder created me so i get to see all this awesome shit before anyone. @hbomax releasethesnydercut #DCFanDome Here’s a first ever peek at Zack Snyder‘s Justice League. cheeeehuuuuuuuuu aloha j."

The DC FanDome is a 24-hour, virtual event on August 22, where stars and creators from all of DC's properties will take part in a series of panels teasing new footage and announcements from upcoming projects. Among the films and TV shows included: Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, SHAZAM!, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders and Wonder Woman 1984.

"Justice League" was released in 2018, but the final product wasn't Snyder's full vision. When the director stepped away from the project during post-production following the death of his daughter, Joss Whedon was brought in to finish the film and handle reshoots. Steppenwolf appeared as the main villain.

When the film was released, viewers weren't exactly satisfied by what they saw, leading to an extremely vocal subset of the fandom demanding the release of what has become known as the "Snyder Cut." The stars of the film -- Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher -- have all supported the movement.

Synder's version will finally be released in 2021.