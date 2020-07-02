Norman Reedus Asks RuPaul to Ride Motorcycles with Him After Watching Drag Race

Getty

The "The Walking Dead" actor said he's "rooting" for Alaska, but "they're all great."

RuPaul can now add Norman Reedus as a big fan of "RuPaul's Drag Race."

"The Walking Dead" actor took to his Twitter account late Wednesday night to announce he had starting bingeing the popular drag competition reality show.

"Just started ru Paul’s drag race all star show ( I think I started in the middle don't yell at me) rooting for Alaska but they’re all great," the 51-year-old posted. "Ru Paul you ride motorcycles? ❤️🤘🏽."

Although RuPaul has yet to respond to Norman's request to tackle the open road on choppers, social media followers took their chance to blow up his thread.

"Im so happy to hear your watching Ru Paul's Drag Race. It's an awesome show. And I love you Norman Reedus," a fan shared.

Another joked, "RuPaul on Ride would be great - but really, you're angling for a guest judge slot on Drag Race, right?"

Meanwhile, when he's not catching up on the latest drama of "Drag Race," Norman said he is working on writing a book.

On an upcoming episode of Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton's AMC show, "Friday Night in With the Morgans," per EW, Norman, alongside his partner Diane Kruger, revealed the literary offering would not be autobiographical.

"I've been approached about that for a long time," Norman confessed, then joked, "But I just don't want to incriminate any of my friends. If I wrote a book about myself, there would be a lot of people knocking on my door to beat me up."

"Including me," quipped Diane.

"It's a book of fiction," Norman continued. "There are four stories that kind of interact, and they learn through each other on a journey from the East Coast to the West Coast, in a nutshell."

"It's a story of hope and growing up, but it has really nothing to do with my life, although there is a couple of stories that happen to them that are similar to things that happened to me."

If he happens to get writer's block, there's always more "RuPaul's Drag Race" to watch in the meantime.

