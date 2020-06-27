Drag Race Star Gia Gunn Apologizes After Calling COVID-19 a 'Hoax'

Getty

"RuPaul's Drag Race" star Gia Gunn has issued an apology after she was criticized for calling COVID-19 a "hoax."

It all began on Friday when the queen shared her thoughts on the pandemic during an Instagram Live. Gunn, 33, slammed wearing masks and said she believes the government is blowing the global health crisis out of proportion.

Here’s Gia Gunn on IG Live sharing that she thinks “this whole COVID-19 thing is a hoax.”



"I think the whole mask thing is f--king ridiculous," Gunn began in the video captured by Twitter user Evan Ross Katz, above. "I honestly think this whole COVID-19 thing is a hoax."

"I think everybody who is, you know, taking precautions is cute and it’s definitely the thing to do, but I also think a lot of people are brainwashed," she continued. "I think the more and more that we look around and see each other with masks on, the more influenced we are going to be to also put our masks on, which then to me, insinuates that everything is not ok."

She concluded, "I'm here to tell you guys that I think things are more okay than the government is allowing you to think."

To make matters worse, Gunn's video came on the same day the US saw a record-breaking increase of coronavirus cases, reporting over 45,000 new infections.

In response to her clip, Gunn -- who competed on Season 6 of "RuPaul's Drag Race," Season 2 of "The Switch Drag Race" and Season 4 of "All Stars" -- was hit with backlash on Twitter and not only received criticism from fans, but by several of her fellow queens.

"Drag Race" Season 10 winner, Aquaria, tweeted, "please @GiaGunn put on your stupid mask and let it be a reminder to not open your mouth when trying to influence your followers to practice the same unsafe actions you feel entitled to. people are still dying. be grateful its not you or I right now."

Jaremi Carey (formerly known as Phi Phi O'Hara), who starred on Season 4 of the reality series as well as "All Stars 2," also chimed in, explaining to Gunn that the virus is no hoax as his husband had COVID-19 and his mother currently has it.

He added, "Your video and comments are honestly quite ignorant and it would behoove you to step back from Twitter and educate yourself, false information is harmful to so many."

"All Stars" Season 4 star, Farrah Moan, who had beef with Gunn during their season together, tweeted, "STFU bitch and put your mask on. And stop attacking businesses on your social media for taking your temperature before entering. People are dying."

(1/2) My husband had and my Mom HAS covid currently.



THIS IS NO HOAX @GiaGunn



Later on Friday, Gunn addressed the criticism on social media and expressed her regret over her controversial comments.

"It's time for Miss Gia to take her own advice and do better," she began. "With the 6,000 cases on the rise alone here in California, it's apparent that no theories, no questions, no excuses, it’s time for us to put our masks back on."

She continued, "And for those of you that never took their masks off, I thank you and I commend you so much for setting the example that I wish I would have."

Gunn then encouraged her fans to support the trans community when they put their masks "back on" by supporting companies and designers who donate to great causes.

"Life is too short and we need to protect each other," she concluded. "And I thank you all so much for correcting me, educating me and informing me. I love you all so much, be safe."

See her apology video, below.

