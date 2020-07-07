Nick Cordero's Widow, Amanda Kloots, Says Their Son 'Will Always Remind Me of You'

Instagram

"I was the luckiest to get to spend five years with you and to share a son that will always remind me of you."

Amanda Kloots posted a new emotional tribute to her late husband, Nick Cordero, 41, in a video montage of different photos ranging from 2015 to 2020 of the couple.

Kloots wrote on Tuesday: "Another video from @annakloots documenting Nick and I from day 1 till now. Nick always said we were completely different people that normally would never be together."

"We challenged each other and in doing so caused each other to grow and change. We pushed each other’s buttons in the best of ways," she continued. "He would always look at me and say, 'I'm the luckiest.'"

She concluded her message: "Well darling, I was the luckiest to get to spend five years with you and to share a son that will always remind me of you. ❤️"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Cordero passed away in the morning on July 4th at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he had been hospitalized for over 90 days.

Leaving behind his wife, Amanda Kloots, and their 1-year-old son Elvis Eduardo.

Yesterday Kloots posted several videos with photo collages of their family.

She wrote: "How do you get through the hardest time in your life? Family."

"I woke up to this video my sister made for me. She titled it, The Silver Linings. I have always been lucky to have a family that loves to be together and to support each other. I'm even luckier to have Nick's family and extended family that are the same," Kloots grieved. "This video captures these last 95 days. The love, the exhaustion, the bonds, the smiles, the song, the exercise, the hard work, the care, support and most of all love."

Kloots credits her family's support as she concludes her post: "They did all of this for Nick, Elvis and I- selfless time from their lives to be with us. In times of trauma, look for the silver linings. Spend time with family. Smile through the tears. Have faith when things seem impossible. Love one another. ❤️"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth," Kloots told fans the heart breaking news on Instagram Sunday morning.

"I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone's friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kloots ended her emotional post saying, "I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love, support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, ‘they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,' I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man."

In support of Cordero's family, a GoFundMe page was created and has raised nearly $1 million dollars to help the family pay for his medical bills.