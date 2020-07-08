Halloween Kills Release Delayed Until 2021, New Footage Released

Twitter

While the movie won't be out for another year, Universal dropped some quick footage and teased an "unexpected entry" in the franchise.

Michael Myers is taking this Halloween off.

On Wednesday, "Halloween Kills" director David Gordon Green and producer John Carpenter -- who, of course, directed the original horror classic -- confirmed the movie has been officially delayed until 2021.

In a joint statement shared to Twitter, saying they had been monitoring the current COVID-19 situation for weeks "with obvious concern."

I know you all have been looking forward to an update on the status of "Halloween Kills". Here it is: pic.twitter.com/EWivyipYgR — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) July 8, 2020 @TheHorrorMaster

"We have discussed and struggled with how best to present 'Halloween Kills' to the loyal fans around the world, as well as the new audience we hope to invite to this experience," it read. "If we release it in October of this year as planned, we have to face the reality that the film would be consumed in a compromised theatrical experience. After weighing our options, we have chose to push the film's theatrical release by one year."

With that one-year wait comes the announcement that the movie will also be released in IMAX.

"We're going to have time to complete this film with the quality fans deserve," the statement added, saying that production on the movie made them "feel confident that our misfit pleasures will be seen as an unexpected entry into this franchise."

The two also confirmed "preparation on 'Halloween Ends' has begun as well," referring to the third and final entry in what's being called their new "Halloween trilogy."

On her own Twitter page, Jamie Lee Curtis added, "I am as disappointed as you are. Mostly because the movie the David has created from the characters that John and Debra created Is a masterpiece. Prescient and powerful. I promise you it will be worth the wait."

Along with the announcement, a short teaser clip from the new movie was released -- picking up seconds after where the 2018 film ended, with Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer and Andi Matichak's characters all retreating from Laurie Strode's burning home, with Michael inside.

In the new footage, fire trucks speed past them, as Laurie screams, "Let him burn!"

In a bizarre move, Universal bumped Nia DaCosta's "Candyman" to "Halloween Kills" original release date -- moving it from September 25 to October 16, 2020.