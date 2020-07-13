Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel Apologizes to Trina McGee for Being 'Rude' and 'Cold'

Fishel admits to being "rude, cold and distant," as McGee speaks out about who did and did not reach out to her after she called out her former costars.

Danielle Fishel is owning up to how she treated former "Boy Meets World" costar Trina McGee.

Back in January, McGee -- who played Angela Moore, love interest of Rider Strong's Shawn Hunter -- opened up about some of the alleged racism she experienced on both the original show and "Girl Meets World" revival.

In the time since, both Fishel and Will Friedle have copped to their part in her negative experience.

"Called aunt Jemima on set during hair and make up. Called a bitter bitch when I quietly waited for my scene to finish rehearsing that was being f'ed up over and over due to episode featuring my character," McGee initially tweeted. "Told 'it was nice of you to join us' like a stranger after 60 episodes."

"Said happy hellos to be greeted with blank cold stares," she added. "Dissed for believing in God in front of extras. F--kery was real. All truth. stayed nice. Not mad. Just feeling free to comment on 20 plus years of disrespectful behavior."

In a tweet from June that is just making headlines now, Fishel admitted McGee was talking about her in that latter tweet.

"I owed @realtrinamcgee an apology for being rude, cold, & distant when she guest starred on GMW (her tweet regarding warm hellos being met with cold blank stares was about me)," wrote Fishel. "Trina and I spoke over a month ago and she gracefully accepted my apology."

McGee confirmed Fishel's account in a new interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. According to the outlet, Fishel said her "cold" demeanor was because "she was going through a personal situation" at the time and the two have a "positive relationship" now.

As for the Aunt Jemima comment, both McGee and Friedle confirmed he was the one who made it. "Will apologized to me and I forgave him," said McGee back in April. "I then apologized to him for making the statements public because his joke came out of just not knowing, not viciousness and he forgave me. That's what friends do."

Speaking with Yahoo!, she said she didn't believe Friedle initially "understood" what she had to deal with at the time. She explained that she had to stay up all night to do her own hair on "Boy Meets World," and that while he did apologize to her back in the day, it didn't feel "completely sincere" back then.

She said she "got pissed again" about the situation when everyone reunited for "Girl Meets World" and Rider Strong brought it up -- saying Friedle was just joking around to get a reaction out of her. "I was like, 'What the hell?'" she recalled, "Years later, this is the explanation for it?"

"He wrote a long email to me," she told Yahoo! of his more recent apology. "He said that it was a journey for him since that day that he had called me Aunt Jemima. And it was a journey of thinking about himself, thinking about what he's been taught as acceptable to other cultures ... what might hurt people."

The one person she still hasn't heard from: the show's lead. "I do not talk to Ben Savage at all," she simply said.