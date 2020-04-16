Boy Meets World Cast Members Accused of Racism on Set in Resurfaced Tweets

It's been a few months since actress Trina McGee-Davis went public with allegations of racism, verbal abuse and downright ugliness during her three years on the "Boy Meets World" set.

The actress joined the show in Season 5 as a love interest for Rider Strong's Shawn Hunter, joining the cast as a series regular the following season. She also became best friends with Danielle Fishel's Topanga. And yet, while the show was all hugs and family and love while the cameras were rolling, Trina paints a different picture behind the scenes.

In a series of tweets first published in January that have been resurfaced recently in the media, the actress alleges among other things that she was called "Aunt Jemima" on set, a "bitter bitch" and "told 'it was nice of you to join us' like a stranger after 60 episodes."

As her followers began to engage with her tweets, Trina clarified a few facts. She declined to name names at this time, despite multiple attempts by her fans to get her to do so, but did say that they were the main actors on the show and that they were "the ones included on the poster." The most iconic poster image from the series features Ben Savage, Fishel, Strong and Will Friedle all hugging one another.

"At times the tension of the disrespect was extremely stressful," she tweeted. "25 yrs old at the time raising a family and did not deserve to be thinking about this. None of those three colleagues had children. Just cowardly egos and hot diarrhea mouths."

At the same time, she emphasized that she had nothing but positive experiences with the crew on the set, and that her closest co-star Rider Strong was not among those who were allegedly abusive and disrespectful toward her.

Several fans quickly latched onto the names Ben Savage, Danielle Fishel and Will Friedle as the likely culprits of her allegations, but again, Trina never specified. Nevertheless, one fan at-tagged all three of them in a tweet back in January calling for a response, with Trina replying, "Good luck with that."

In their coverage of the story, AceShowBiz shows a tweet from Trina that reads, "They should be a light and own up to it. Sad and sick behavior." In it, she at-tagged Danielle Fishel, with the outlet reporting she had named Savage and Friedle as well.

TooFab has reached out for comment to representatives for Ben, Danielle and Will about Trina's allegations regarding her on-set experiences, but have not yet heard back.

Several times she made comments to the fact that she would like the three unspecified actors to come forward of their own volition and admit to their poor behavior. "They should be a light and own up to it," she tweeted. "Sad and sick behavior."

Trina did reprise her role in one episode of the recent "Girl Meets World" spinoff series, sharing a single scene with Rider. At the close of the scene, she does come face to face with Ben's character, but they exchange no words before she walks off. The actress was reportedly upset she did not have a larger role in the new series, per the Atlanta Black Star.

You can check out some of Trina's remarks and interactions with fans in the tweets below:

Called aunt Jemima on set during hair and make up. Called a bitter bitch when I quietly waited for my scene to finish rehearsing that was being f’ed up over and over due to episode featuring my character. Told “ it was nice of you to join us” like a stranger after 60 episodes — Trina McGee (@realtrinamcgee) January 12, 2020

Said happy hellos to be greeted with blank cold stares. Dissed for believing in God in front of extras. Fuckery was real. All truth. stayed nice. Not mad. Just feeling free to comment on 20 plus years of disrespectful behavior.#Trinamcgee #realtalk #shameonyou #imdonebeingnice — Trina McGee (@realtrinamcgee) January 12, 2020

I did my job and I expect my due. At times the tension of the disrespect was extremely stressful. 25 yrs old at the time raising a family and did not deserve to be thinking about this. None of those three colleagues had children. Just cowardly egos and hot diarrhea mouths. — Trina McGee (@realtrinamcgee) January 13, 2020

One reply was that calling me Aunt Jemima was the same as calling me The Jolly Green Giant. Just a fictional food character. I could care less what people call me until the vibe starts to block coins. This is the difference between prejudice and racism. — Trina McGee (@realtrinamcgee) January 13, 2020

Not Rider. — Trina McGee (@realtrinamcgee) January 16, 2020

I’m left out because of fear and jealousy. Crew was always great. Talking about three acting colleagues. — Trina McGee (@realtrinamcgee) January 13, 2020

THIS HAPPENNED ON BOY MEETS WORLD FROM THE MAIN ACTIRS. — Trina McGee (@realtrinamcgee) January 12, 2020

THE ONES INCLUDED ON THE POSTER — Trina McGee (@realtrinamcgee) January 12, 2020

I will when the time is right. Most certainly. Let them squirm knowing I am telling the truth and perhaps they might tell you who did what and confess the bull shit. — Trina McGee (@realtrinamcgee) January 13, 2020

Good luck with that. — Trina McGee (@realtrinamcgee) January 13, 2020

