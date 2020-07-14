Five Things to Buy on Sale This Week

Good American

As the end-of-season sales start creeping in, good deals follow. Here's some of our current favorites.

TooFab may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page.

Temperatures may be rising outside, but the prices are dropping at all our favorite stores--which means the shopping is good. And that's especially true if you want to take advantage of some summertime deals and early fall steals. Whether you're craving a gauzy dress that makes you feel like you're on a soap opera, or a good pair of jeans that beg for a cableknit sweater and Chelsea boots, these sales may just have what you're looking for.

We scoured Good American, Shopbop, Ilia Beauty and more to find some new must-haves to add to our closet (and beauty cabinet). Shop our finds below!

If you haven't experienced Good American denim, prepare to become a convert. These flares have a gap-proof waistband and soft, stretchy fabric that won't lose its shape. You'll definitely want these for PSL season. Regularly $165, the Good Flare jeans are currently on sale for $98.90.

Good American

It's not just the soft silhouette of this flutter-sleeve top that demands it be worn in summertime, but that cute lemon print is so perfect for the season. Picture it with white pants (just like on the model). Regularly $9.99, the Flutter-Sleeved Top is now $6.99 at H&M.

H&M

Yes, this dress may be a little over-the-top, but sometimes you need to embrace the side of you that's a fashionable drama queen. Floor-length with a light blue paisley print, nipped-in waist and halter-tie straps, we're not suggesting you throw a drink in someone's face when wearing this frock, but you'd probably be forgiven for doing so, considering you'd look so fabulous. Regularly $390, the Foe Panelled Long Dress from Poupette St Barth is on sale for $273 at ShopBop.

Shopbop

Ilia Beauty just launched a Friends and Family Sale, with 20% off sitewide using code ILIAFAM. We highly recommend the product that launched it all: their Tinted Lip Conditioner, which combines a pretty wash of color with the nourishment of a lip balm. Choose from one of eight gorgeous tones. Regularly $28, Ilia Beauty's Tinted Lip Conditioner is now $22.40.

ILIA

Speaking of over-the-top, definitely don't wear these sneakers with that paisley dress, but do pair them with a good pair of cut-offs (or maybe those flares from Good American). They're definitely not for the wallflower, in two-toned pink with tile-patterned peace signs. Luckily you can also get them in black and malachite, too, and with an extra 40% off using code EXTRA40. Regularly $80, the Converse Unleash Peace Chuck70 has dropped to $25.18.

Converse