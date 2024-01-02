Linda Evangelista Covers V Magazine Solo, Years After Cosmetic Procedure Left Her 'Disfigured'

Getty

The stunning photoshoot comes more than five years after the super model underwent a CoolSculpting "fat-freezing" procedure that she says left her "permanently deformed" and "brutally disfigured."

Linda Evangelista is back like she never left.

The legendary super model graces the cover of V Magazine for the outlet's first issue of 2024, nearly five years after she stepped away from the fashion industry.

In a series of shots shared by both the magazine and Evangelista, the 58-year-old model is seen on four celebratory covers that has the chameleon-like fashionista shift and transform, draped in head-to-toe gold and covered in lace as she fiercely poses for the camera.

Reuniting with photographer, Steven Klein, for their first photoshoot together in over a decade, Evangelista was styled by famed stylist, Patti Wilson, who helped transform the model for the epic shoot.

In one of the photos shared by Evangelista, she is seen donning an marigold-colored wig, her skin painted gold as she rocks a glittering ensemble in the same hue by Miu Miu.

"Happy HEALTHY peaceful New Year filled with love to you all. ♥️♥️♥️," Evangelista captioned the photo.

Titled "For the Love of Linda," the cover story also sees Evangelista in a lace catsuit, which features a built-in corset and lace details that cover Evangelist down through her to her matching heels.

She accompanies the Dolce & Gabbana look with a burgundy cape, and equally fiery eye makeup, that complements Evangelista's short, red wig.

Another shot sees Evangelista, still rocking the same look, placing one of her long legs atop a male model, who too rocks D&G for the fantastical photoshoot.

The fourth photo in the series has Evangelista in another lace look, this time extending up to her head, framing the model's face as she poses with a lace-adorned finger on her face.

Her hair covered by the lace netting, Evangelista's striking features steal the show, with the longtime runway star opting for a pale face, bold red lip and dramatic, black eyeliner for the photo.

Described by V Magazine as an action-packed issue, Evangelista is joined by Kimora Lee Simmons, Molly Ringwald, Alvin Alley, Cat Power, Paloma Mami, Miss Benny, Poppy, and Estevie and Egyptian actress Tara Emad, for the magazine's upcoming spread, which will also see an "impressive 18-page editorial by rising photographic wonder kid Jack Bridgland capturing some of the modeling industry's most dynamic faces."

While Evangelista's photos are iconic on their own, they also mark a milestone for the model, who largely stepped away from the spotlight after a CoolSculpting procedure in 2015 left her largely "disfigured."

Back in July 2022, Evangelista settled a lawsuit over the cosmetic procedure which she says left her unable to work.

She claimed that the CoolSculpting -- an FDA approved "fat-freezing" procedure often seen as a noninvasive alternative to liposuction -- left her "permanently deformed."

In September 2021, she filed the suit against Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc. for $50 million in damages, claiming she had been unable to model since procedures. The model reportedly underwent seven sessions from August 2015 to February 2016.

After settling the suit, Evangelista shared a message to her followers on Instagram, writing, "I'm pleased to have settled the CoolSculpting case. I look forward to the next chapter of my life with friends and family, and am happy to put this matter behind me."

While the photoshoot marks Evangelista's official return to V Magazine, she has starred in several fashion campaigns since the suit, including taking photos for brands like Fendi and appearing on covers for WSJ Magazine and Vogue alongside fellow super models, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington, in promotion for their four-part documentary, The Super Models, which hit Apple TV+ last year.