Met Gala: Zendaya, J.Lo, Bad Bunny & Chris Hemsworth Announced As 2024 Co-Chairs

Getty

Vogue also announced that the theme for this year's star-studded fashion event is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," and the dress code is "The Garden of Time."

The 2024 Met Gala is only a few months away, and Vogue has just revealed details about this year's fashion event.

On Thursday, the magazine -- which organizes the annual star-studded gala -- announced that Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth will be the co-chairs for this year's Met Ball, which will go down on the first Monday in May.

Vogue also shared that the 2024 Costume Institute exhibition is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," and the dress code is "The Garden of Time." Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will serve as honorary chairs for the fundraising gala.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The fashion magazine revealed the news in a fun Instagram post on Thursday. The post featured a video of a fake group iMessage text between Zendaya, Lopez, Bad Bunny, Hemsworth, and longtime Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who started the text conversation.

The 2024 Met Gala -- which will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6 -- will mark Zendaya's return to the A-list event, which she's missed the past few years. However, her absence did not go unnoticed as the actress became known for her iconic Met Gala looks in the past, including her Joan of Arc-inspired ensemble in 2018.

Fans took to the comments section of the Instagram announcement to express their excitement that Zendaya would be making her return to the Met Gala.

"ZENDAYA GONNA EAT," a person wrote.

"ZENDAYA FINALLY ❤️‍🔥 Can’t wait to see her shut it dowwn 😍," another said.

"finally zendaya is back," a third fan commented, while wrote, "Zendaya is going to devooourrrr."

Like Zendaya, Lopez is another fan-favorite gala celeb attendee, while Bad Bunny made his first appearance at the Met Gala in 2020. Meanwhile, this year will mark Hemsworth's first-time attending the event.

The Thor star reposted the announcement on his own Instagram account, writing, "Not a bad lineup!! Anyone got a Garden of Time outfit I can borrow?"

According to Vogue, the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition will "feature approximately 250 items drawn from The Costume Institute's permanent collection, including some garments that have rarely been seen in public before."

"The pieces, which span the decades, will all be displayed in entirely new ways -- using elements such as AI, CGI, and more while playing up themes of land, sea, and sky," the magazine added.

Andrew Bolton, the Curator in Charge of The Costume Institute, said the exhibition is "very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion."