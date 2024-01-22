Glenn Close, Natalie Portman Fangirl Over Rihanna During Paris Fashion Week

Instagram/X

"You're one of the hottest bitches in Hollywood, forever," the singer told Portman in video of the candid moment they both began gushing over one another.

Glenn Close and Natalie Portman couldn't help but freak out when they spotted Rihanna at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

The sighting went down Monday outside of the Dior show, where both Close and Portman had a run-in with RiRi, who was posing for pics in her fashion-forward fit.

Close shared a photo of their interaction on Instagram, with the Fatal Attraction draped in her own couture cream-colored suit as she and Rihanna smiled for the cameras.

"Meeting this absolute QUEEN made my YEAR! @badgalriri @dior," Close captioned the pic.

"Are you kidding me?" Law and Order: SVU star, Mariska Hargitay wrote in the comments, later adding, "Queens."

Rihanna was dressed in Dior, rocking a quilted coat for the occasion that was cinched at the waist, pairing the look with a long, matching skirt, side-fastened baseball cap and Dior purse.

Portman's moment with RiRi, meanwhile, was captured on video, with the amazing interaction popping up on X (née Twitter) shortly after.

"Excuse me, Dior," Rihanna says, referencing Portman's many ad campaigns with the brand, prompting the May December actress to run over to the singer and give her a hug.

"I love you," Portman, who donned a Dior blazer and short-shorts, gushes.

"I'm a f--king fan," Rihanna responds, leaving any already shocked Portman nearly stunned as she exclaims, "Are you kidding me?!"

"You're one of the hottest b----es in Hollywood, forever," Rihanna tells her. "You do the most innocent look and I'm like, 'Ah!'"

"I'm gonna black out," Portman says before telling Rihanna -- who she affectionately called a "queen" -- that she listens to her music "all the time."

After singing each others praises, the dynamic duo then had a mini photoshoot for the cameras.

"I don't get excited about anybody," Rihanna says before giving Portman another hug. "I love you."

Rihanna, Close and Portman were just some of the stars who ventured out to the City of Lights for Haute Couture Fashion Week, with Hunter Schafer, Jennifer Lopez and more stepping out to see the designer offerings for Spring 2024.