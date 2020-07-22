Robin Williams' Daughter Zelda Donates $69.69 to Homeless Shelters in Honor of His 69th Birthday

Getty

"Know I am wishing you all at least one hearty, immature belly laugh on Dad today"

Zelda Williams, 30, is honoring her late dad Robin Williams on what would have been his 69th birthday.

On Tuesday, Williams shared the generous news on Twitter revealing that she is donating $69.69 to homeless shelters in honor of her famous dad's milestone.

The actress, writer, and director wrote: "Today would’ve been Dad's 69th birthday, so to honor him (& that glorious number), I will be donating $69.69 to as many local homeless shelters as I can."

"Join me if you like," Zelda continued, "but regardless, know I am wishing you all at least one hearty, immature belly laugh on Dad today ♥️"

In her spree of tweets she shared screenshot receipts from all of her donations, which included funds to both Los Angeles and San Francisco–based LGBTQ centers, Midnight Mission, Union Rescue Mission and more organizations.

She concluded her Twitter thread and shared: "Gonna go back to being off socials for for awhile (as I do yearly), but thanks for joining me in honoring Dad (and the number 69) today! ... it was 'nice.'"

In August 2014, Robin Williams died by suicide at the age of 63. He suffered from Lewy Body Dementia, which is a type of brain disease that affected his thinking, memory and movement control.