Benjamin Keough's Girlfriend Breaks Silence After His Death

"Please give me strength to keep going because I don't know how I'm supposed to do this life without you."

Benjamin Keough's girlfriend, Diana Pinto, is mourning the loss of her "whole world."

Exactly one week after Benjamin, the son of Lisa Marie Presley, tragically died by suicide at the age of 27, Pinto broke her silence by posting an emotional tribute to him on social media.

In the heartbreaking Instagram post, Pinto shared a series of photos of herself and Benjamin, calling him her "best friend" who made her "the luckiest girl in the world."

"To the most beautiful boy I have ever seen. You make everyone around you light up the second you step into the room," she began in the caption. "You touch every single soul around you. You love your Sunday morning toons and chocolate milk. I promise to always honor you on Fancy Fridays."

"Your laugh is heard all over the world now," she continued. "You made me the luckiest girl in the world, to have you, to hold you, to love you and to be loved by you are the only things that have ever mattered. You are my whole world and my whole life, you live with me now every day in my heart, in my soul and in my mind."

Pinto said after Benjamin's death she now knows "the true meaning of grief" and asked for "strength to keep going."

"My travel partner. My best friend. I will cherish all the memories we’ve made together and keep them close to my heart," she concluded. "I feel your silliness within me still making me laugh. Every second of every day I think of you, now I know the true meaning of grief. Please give me strength to keep going because I don't know how I'm supposed to do this life without you. You will always be the love of my life, my everything. Big pies little pies, te amo mas que el sol y la luna mi amorsito. Love forever, Honu."

Benjamin's older sister, actress Riley Keough, also posted about her brother's tragic death on social media, saying he was "too sensitive for this harsh world."

"Mornings are the hardest. I forget you're gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that's new to me," Riley captioned a compilation of photos. "You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world."

"I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you've left in my heart," she continued. "I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again."

His ex-girlfriend, Alexa Rohde, also shared a touching tribute.

Benjamin, an aspiring musician, was found dead with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His death was later ruled a suicide.

Benjamin and Riley were the only children of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough. Their grandparents are, of course, Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Lisa Marie also shares 11-year-old twins, Harper and Finley with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

Lisa Marie's manager told TMZ: "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress.