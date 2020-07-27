Ciara & Other Celebrities Who've Given Birth During the Pandemic

Instagram

Despite trying circumstances, these celebrities have brought a little joy to the world with their new additions!

Much of the world has been dealing with the harrowing effects of the coronavirus pandemic, but some families have been able to find a little light in the darkness after the birth of a new baby.

While some of these celebrations have come as a surprise others have been documenting the entire journey, like Ciara and Russell Wilson.

"Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson 7.23.2020 8lbs 1 oz. ❤️ 👶🏽," Russell shared on his Instagram.

In the comments, Ciara added, "Love you so much honey. We did it baby! So grateful for our baby boy. WIN is a blessing. He looks just like you. Daddy's baby Mommy's maybe 😘💙"

Here's 22 other celebrities that deserve congratulations after welcoming a new addition!

1. Beverly Mitchell & Michael Cameron

"7th Heaven" star Beverly Mitchell and her husband Michael Cameron welcomed their third child Mayzel Josephine in July! The happy news comes almost two years after Beverly revealed she suffered a miscarriage with twins in 2018.

The couple are already parents to five-year-old Hutton Michael and seven-year-old Kenzie Lynne.

2. Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Justin Mikita

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita welcomed their first child, baby boy Beckett Mercer, on July 7th.

"We love you more than I could've ever dreamed of. Thanks for all the messages and congratulations. We are over the moon," Justin wrote on his Instagram.

3. Bekah Martinez & Grayston Leonard

"The Bachelor" star Bekah Martinez and boyfriend Grayston Leonard welcomed their second child on June 19th. Bekah gave birth to healthy baby boy Franklin James at home.

"He's. HERE. ♥️ Born blissfully in our living room at 2:52am, June 19th. 7lbs, 8oz," Bekah wrote on her Instagram.

Bekah and Grayston also share a daughter named Ruth who was born in February 2019.

4. Karla Souza & Marshall Trenkmann

"How to Get Away With Murder" actress Karla Souza and her husband Marshall Trenkmann welcomed son Luka Olivares on June 12th.

"There's so much heaviness and injustice in the world and as a mother it makes me wonder what world my children are growing up into. Looking into Luka's eyes and watching Gianna as a big sister brings me so much hope and commitment to being a part of the change. Welcome to the world Luka ❤️,” Karla shared on Instagram.

The couple, who have been married since 2014, welcomed their first child, Gianna, in April of 2018.

5. Matthew Bellamy & Elle Evans

Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy and wife Elle Evans welcomed their first child Lovella Dawn on June 7th.

"Lovella Dawn Bellamy, born Los Angeles June 7th 2020 with exactly the same quarantine haircut as her Dad! Mom @elloelle did an amazing job! 💕🤱💕," Matthew wrote on Instagram.

Matthew also shares eight-year-old son Bingham with ex Kate Hudson.

6. Will Arnett & Alessandra Brawn

Will Arnett's girlfriend Alessandra Brawn gave birth to their first child, a little boy named Alexander Denison, on May 27th.

"Alexander Denison Arnett was born in Los Angeles on May 27. Denny is home and everyone is doing well," a rep told Us Weekly.

Will is already dad to Archie, 11, and Abel, 9, with ex-wife Amy Poehler. Alessandra is also mom to son Nash from her first marriage.

7. America Ferrera & Ryan Piers Williams

America Ferrera and her husband Ryan Piers Williams became parents for the second time in the middle of quarantine, welcoming daughter Lucia Marisol on May 4th.

"LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother's Day hugs and kisses herself. Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family," America shared on Instagram.

America and Ryan, who have been together for over 15 years, also share one-year-old son Sebastian.

8. Alex Morgan & Servando Carrasco

Soccer star Alex Morgan and her husband Servando Carrasco became parents for the first time on May 7th. Alex gave birth to a healthy baby girl named Charlie Elena.

"At 1130am on May 7 weighing 8lbs5oz, Charlie Elena Carrasco made her grand entrance into the world. She made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known she would do it her way and her way only. My super moon baby," Alex wrote on her Instagram.

9. Rupert Grint & Georgia Groome

Rupert Grint and longtime love Georgia Groome became first time parents in May. Although the couple didn't share their baby girl's name, they seem to be enjoying parenthood!

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl," a representative told People.

10. Meek Mill & Milan Harris

Meek Mill and his girlfriend Milan Harris welcomed their first child together on May 6th, which also happens to be his birthday!

"Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift," he wrote on Twitter.

Meek is already father to sons Rihmeek and Murad from a previous relationship.

11. Elon Musk & Grimes

Telsa and SpaceX founder Elon Musk and musician girlfriend Grimes announced the birth of their first child together on May 4th. The baby boy was named X AE A-XII, which was met with much controversy online.

Elon is also the father of five children from his marriage to ex-wife Justine Wilson.

12. Chloe Sevigny & Sinisa Mackovic

Chloe Sevigny and boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic welcomed their first child on May 2nd and were spotted bringing their bundle of joy home the following day.

"Welcome to the world Vanja Sevigny Mačković. Born May 2nd New York City," Chloe wrote on her Instagram, adding, "Thank you to all the staff at Mt. Sinai East for your bravery, perseverance and kindness, especially the nurses for being so gentle and patient. Blessings to all the other families giving birth during this time. #ilovemyboys 🐣"

13. Anderson Cooper

Anderson Cooper announced the arrival of his baby boy, Wyatt Morgan, who was born on April 27th via surrogate. The news anchor shared the news in a touching post, where he explained the meaning behind Wyatt's name.

"He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a family name on my mom's side. I know my mom and dad liked the name morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me," Anderson wrote.

14. Iskra Lawrence and Philip Payne

Model Iskra Lawrence and her husband Philip Payne shared the news of their baby's arrival on April 19th. Iskra gave birth to a healthy baby girl right at home.

"I'm beyond overwhelmed to tell you baby P has arrived. Me and daddy @philipapayne are taking time to be in awe that we are now a family of three...I cannot thank you all enough of the love and support through this journey," Iskra wrote on her Instagram.

15. Andy Grammer and Aijia Grammer

Andy Grammer and his wife Aijia welcomed their second child at the start of quarantine. The couple revealed Israel "Izzy" Blue arrived on April 3rd in their living room!

"ISRAEL BLUE GRAMMER has arrived. She is the good news in a sea of bad news, the light in quite a bit of darkness, and the new life in the midst of so much talk of death. She has transformed our household which was in a state of caution, fear, and anxiety into one of knowing, spirituality and intense love. She has brought us back to our center," Andy wrote.

Andy and Aijia are already parents to two-year-old Louisiana.

16. Danielle Panabaker & Hayes Robbins

Danielle Panabaker revealed in early April she had welcomed her first child with husband Hayes Robbins.

"This was good but holding you in my arms is an indescribable feeling," Danielle captioned a photo cradling her baby bump, adding, "Happy to announce that our baby was born and we are safe, happy, and healthy at home."

17. Karina Smirnoff

"Dancing With The Stars" alum Karina Smirnoff welcomed her first child in late March -- a baby boy named Theo.

"Welcome to the world Theo Gabriel! 💖💖💖," Karina wrote on her Instagram.

Karina has not shared many details about her pregnancy and has not revealed the details of the baby's father.

18. Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd brought their bundle of joy into the world on March 23rd and shared the happy news on Instagram.

"Hayes Andrew Hurd. 3/23/20. Love of our lives. ✨💕," Maren wrote.

In a post that has now been deleted, Maren added, "30 hours of labor ended with an emergency c-section…not what we planned but I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool's errand. All that mattered was that he got here safely. Having him in the middle of a global health crisis was also not in the baby prep books, but here we are."

19. Carson Daly & Siri Pinter

Carson Daly and his wife Siri welcomed their fourth child early in the Coronavirus pandemic. The little girl named Goldie Patricia was born on March 26th in New York City.

"The Daly family wants to send a special shout out to the incredibly brave & selfless medical staff at our hospital in New York and also the many courageous people on the front lines of this dreadful virus. We thank God not only for the safe birth of our daughter, but for their tireless work attending to so many in need. It is a bittersweet event for us as we are extremely grateful, but also mindful of this unparalleled time in our history. We appreciate your well wishes and ask that you join us in praying for the many suffering around the world. God Bless you all," Carson wrote on Instagram.

Carson and Siri are already parents to Jackson James, 11, Etta Jones, 7, and London Rose, 5.

20. Hasan Minhaj & Beena Patel

Hasan Minhaj and his wife Beena Patel announced the arrival of their second child on March 19th. The couple did not share the little boy's name.

"Even in these crazy times there are so many beautiful moments. Welcome to the world little guy. The Minhaj family grows, and according to Beena it's done growing. But ya never know, shooters shoot," Hasan wrote on Instagram.

Hasan and Beena already share a daughter, who was born in April of 2018.

21. Rachel Bloom & Dan Gregor

Rachel Bloom gave birth to her first child with husband Dan Gregor in late March, sharing the exciting news on her Instagram on April 1st.

"She's here. She's home," Michelle wrote, adding, "Having a baby in the NICU during a pandemic while a dear friend was in the hospital 3,000 miles away made this by far the most emotionally intense week of mine and Gregor's lives. As the lovely doctors and nurses helped my daughter get some fluid out of her lungs, we watched the maternity ward around us change hourly to prepare for the upcoming COVID storm. The whole family is now home safe and I am just so grateful to all of our medical workers."

22. Diplo & Jevon King

Diplo and Jevon King welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Pace, on March 21st. Diplo later confirmed the news in a Mother's Day post, where he shared a photo of his own mother as well as Jevon and his ex Kathryn Lockhart.

"Thanks for giving me life and helping me create it - the three strongest mothers in the world.. I'm still a work in progress but u have given three perfect beautiful boys. I love you all til the moon and back," Diplo wrote.