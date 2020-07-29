RHONY Reunion Will Be Filmed In-Person Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Bravo

"The cat's outta the bag," Andy Cohen said.

The ladies of "The Real Housewives of New York" are going to drag each other old-school style instead of virtually for this season's reunion despite the coronavirus pandemic.

During his "Radio Andy" SiriusXM show on Wednesday, Bravo boss Andy Cohen confirmed the rumors that the show is planning on filming the episode in-person on August 5 in an undisclosed location in Long Island.

"I guess the cat's outta the bag," Andy exclaimed. "I guess I will just officially confirm it. It is looking like we will be doing our 'RHONY' reunion in-person. I'm very excited."

The host went on to detail the COVID-19 precautions that will be in place for the finale.

"Everyone has to get tested," he explained. "There's very few crew. There's very few people allowed. We're all six feet apart."

Joking that "raising voices" wouldn't be a concern with the boisterous group, Andy said he hopes it will go well.

As for the location, Andy said it will not be an outdoor space, but "it's definitely a spaced-out venue" and will be well-ventilated.

The "RHONY" reunion will be the first one to take place in-person since Bravo shut down production in March due to the pandemic.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" filmed its reunion virtually in May and "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" just wrapped the virtual episode last week.

